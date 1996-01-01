25. Electric Potential
Equipotential Surfaces
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the three equipotential surfaces corresponding to potentials of -150 V, 150 V, and 350 V, calculate the strength and direction of the electric field at the specific point shown as a dot in the figure below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Downward, 34 kV / m
B
Leftward, 15 kV / m
C
Rightward, 24 kV / m
D
Upward, 13 kV / m