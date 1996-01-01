6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.25 kg box is being moved up an incline. The forces applied during the motion are shown in the figure below. Calculate the horizontal and vertical components of the box's acceleration vector.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ax = 1.5 m/s2
ay = 0 m/s2
B
ax = 1.5 m/s2
ay = 1.3 m/s2
C
ax = 6.4m/s2
ay = 0 m/s2
D
ax = 6.4 m/s2
ay = 1.3 m/s2
