In an advanced infrared laser system, a plano-concave lens composed of germanium is used. The lens, with its flat side facing the object, produces an image from an infrared source. The magnification of this produced image is +0.40, and the distance from the infrared source to the lens is 50 cm. Given that the refractive index of germanium is 4.01, calculate what the radius of curvature will be for the curved surface of the lens.