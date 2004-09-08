6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
An 8.50 kg trolley is accelerating in a straight line in the x-axis direction. The acceleration of the trolley as a function of time is shown in the graph below. Determine the times when the trolley experiences a constant net force.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
t = 0 s
B
t = 1.0 s
C
t = 7.0 s
D
t = 12.0 s
E
t = 0 - 1.0 s
F
t = 1.0 - 7.0 s
G
t = 7.0 - 12.0 s