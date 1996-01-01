6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
A 6.0 kg box initially stationary at x = 0 m is subject to a horizontal variable force shown in the figure below. Calculate the acceleration of the box and its velocity after 5.0 s.
A
At t= 5s, ax = 0 m/s2 ; vx = - 0.5 m/s
B
At t= 5s, ax = 0 m/s2 ; vx = +1 m/s
C
At t= 5s, ax = - 0.5 m/s2 ; vx = - 1 m/s
D
At t= 5s, ax = + 0.5 m/s2 ; vx = +0.5 m/s