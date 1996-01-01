10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Energy Types
10. Conservation of Energy Intro to Energy Types
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small ball of mass 50 g experiences a conservative force Fx in one dimension. If the ball is initially at x = 2.0 m and given a velocity of 15 m/s to the left. Determine the position of the ball's turning point.
Hint: To determine the position of the turning point, you need to find the point where the kinetic energy of the ball is zero, and the potential energy is at a maximum.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.29 m
B
6.64 m
C
2.56 m
D
4.58 m