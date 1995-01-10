30. Induction and Inductance
LRC Circuits
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A series LRC circuit contains an inductor, L = 550 mH, a capacitor, C = 0.480 µF, and a resistor R. Determine its angular frequency when its resistor is replaced with a low-resistance wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.95 rad/s
B
1.95 × 103 rad/s
C
3.79 × 106 rad/s
D
5.14 × 10-4 rad/s