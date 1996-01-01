22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Piston air compressors are devices used to compress air to high pressures for storage in tanks. The device takes in air at atmospheric pressure (1 atm) and 18.0 °C. The compression is very fast such that it is assumed adiabatic. If the final volume is 0.120 of the initial volume, and air behaves like an ideal gas with γ = 1.40, determine the temperature and pressure at this instant of the compression.
Piston air compressors are devices used to compress air to high pressures for storage in tanks. The device takes in air at atmospheric pressure (1 atm) and 18.0 °C. The compression is very fast such that it is assumed adiabatic. If the final volume is 0.120 of the initial volume, and air behaves like an ideal gas with γ = 1.40, determine the temperature and pressure at this instant of the compression.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
T = 407 °C; P = 19.5 atm
B
T = 2152 °C; P = 8.33 atm
C
T = 42.0 °C; P = 8.33 atm
D
T = -148 °C; P = 0.0514 atm
E
T = 5390 °C; P = 19.5 atm