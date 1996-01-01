Piston air compressors are devices used to compress air to high pressures for storage in tanks. The device takes in air at atmospheric pressure (1 atm) and 18.0 °C. The compression is very fast such that it is assumed adiabatic. If the final volume is 0.120 of the initial volume, and air behaves like an ideal gas with γ = 1.40, determine the temperature and pressure at this instant of the compression.