22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compressed air in a container fitted with a piston is used as a shock absorber. In one instant, the air is compressed to 75% of its initial volume as it absorbs the shock. The shock absorber initially contained inert N2 gas at a pressure of 4.50 atm and 25.0°C. The container is a cylinder of diameter 0.180 m and height 0.420 m. Determine the temperature of N2 at maximum compression if the process is adiabatic and N2 is an ideal gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-7.4 °C
B
-74 °C
C
61 °C
D
173 °C
E
124 °C