Compressed air in a container fitted with a piston is used as a shock absorber. In one instant, the air is compressed to 75% of its initial volume as it absorbs the shock. The shock absorber initially contained inert N 2 gas at a pressure of 4.50 atm and 25.0°C. The container is a cylinder of diameter 0.180 m and height 0.420 m. Determine the temperature of N 2 at maximum compression if the process is adiabatic and N 2 is an ideal gas.