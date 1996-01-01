20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a room heating exercise, a spherical 2.0 L container is filled with boiling water at 100°C. The emissivity of the container is 0.55 and the room temperature is 14.0°C. Determine the rate at which the water will lose heat through radiation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
62.6 W
B
30.1 W
C
0.239 W
D
1.74 mW
E
15.0 W