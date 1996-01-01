18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
To tune notes of varying pitches, most wind instruments have a mechanism for adjusting the length of the air column. A musician adjusts the length of his open-open instrument to produce a fundamental frequency of exactly 494 Hz on a day when the speed of sound in the air was 343 m/s. The concert was held on a different day. The speed of sound in the air decreased to 338 m/s. How much the musician must adjust the length of his musical instrument to obtain the same frequency obtained during the day?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The length should be decreased by 5.1 mm
B
The length should be decreased by 1.8 mm
C
The length should be increased by 1.8 mm
D
The length should be increased by 5.1 mm