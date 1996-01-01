18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
Consider a guitar string made from an elastic material that can support standing waves when stretched between two fixed points. This guitar string is 14 cm long and has a cross-sectional area of 78 mm². The material's density is 980 kg/m³. When the string is under a tension of 400 N, find the lowest frequency of the guitar string.
A
266 Hz
B
258 Hz
C
273 Hz
D
245 Hz