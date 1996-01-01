A vertical storage tank containing non-conducting oil is monitored by a capacitive level sensor configured as a cylindrical capacitor. The sensor’s length, H = 1.5 m, matches the tank’s height, with an inner conductor radius R in = 3.5 mm and an outer conductor radius R out = 4.0 mm. When the oil level reaches a height d ≤ H, the lower region of the sensor is filled with oil (dielectric constant K oil = 2.2), while the upper region contains air (dielectric constant K air = 1.0). This setup can be modeled as two parallel capacitors: one for the oil-filled portion and one for the air-filled portion. (i) Derive an expression for the fraction f = d/H of the tank filled with oil in terms of the total capacitance C of the sensor. (ii) Using a capacitance-measuring instrument connected to the sensor, calculate the capacitance values C when the tank is completely full. Hint: The capacitance𝐶 of a cylindrical capacitor of length𝐿, with inner and outer radii𝑅 in and𝑅 out , and a dielectric constant𝐾, is given by C = 2 π ϵ 0 K L ln ( R out / R in ) C=\frac{2 \pi \epsilon_{0} K L}{\ln \left(R_{\text {out }} / R_{\text {in }}\right)} C=ln(Rout/Rin)2πϵ0KL.



