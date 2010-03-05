A one-dimensional column of negative ions, each with a charge of "-q" and separated by distance "f" along the z-axis which starts from z = 0 towards positive infinity, which will mean that there are charges at z = 0, z = f, z = 2f, ... going on for infinity.

i. If we place an electron at position z = -f, what would be the magnitude of the electric force "F" experienced by this electron? Calculate the value of "F".

ii. If we were to place this electron at z = -3f instead, what would be the new value for "F"?