- 0. Math Review(0)
- 1. Intro to Physics Units(0)
- 2. 1D Motion / Kinematics(0)
- Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement(0)
- Average Velocity(0)
- Intro to Acceleration(0)
- Position-Time Graphs & Velocity(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs(0)
- Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration(0)
- Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs(0)
- Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs(0)
- Kinematics Equations(0)
- Vertical Motion and Free Fall(0)
- Catch/Overtake Problems(0)
- 3. Vectors(0)
- Review of Vectors vs. Scalars(0)
- Introduction to Vectors(0)
- Adding Vectors Graphically(0)
- Vector Composition & Decomposition(0)
- Adding Vectors by Components(0)
- Trig Review(0)
- Unit Vectors(0)
- Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)(0)
- Calculating Dot Product Using Components(0)
- Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)(0)
- Calculating Cross Product Using Components(0)
- 4. 2D Kinematics(0)
- 5. Projectile Motion(0)
- 6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)(0)
- 7. Friction, Inclines, Systems(0)
- 8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation(0)
- Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Centripetal Forces(0)
- Vertical Centripetal Forces(0)
- Flat Curves(0)
- Banked Curves(0)
- Newton's Law of Gravity(0)
- Gravitational Forces in 2D(0)
- Acceleration Due to Gravity(0)
- Satellite Motion: Intro(0)
- Satellite Motion: Speed & Period(0)
- Geosynchronous Orbits(0)
- Overview of Kepler's Laws(0)
- Kepler's First Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy for Systems of Masses(0)
- Escape Velocity(0)
- Energy of Circular Orbits(0)
- Energy of Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Black Holes(0)
- Gravitational Force Inside the Earth(0)
- Mass Distribution with Calculus(0)
- 9. Work & Energy(0)
- 10. Conservation of Energy(0)
- Intro to Energy Types(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Energy(0)
- Energy with Non-Conservative Forces(0)
- Springs & Elastic Potential Energy(0)
- Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy(0)
- Motion Along Curved Paths(0)
- Rollercoaster Problems(0)
- Pendulum Problems(0)
- Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)(0)
- Force & Potential Energy(0)
- 11. Momentum & Impulse(0)
- Intro to Momentum(0)
- Intro to Impulse(0)
- Impulse with Variable Forces(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Momentum(0)
- Push-Away Problems(0)
- Types of Collisions(0)
- Completely Inelastic Collisions(0)
- Adding Mass to a Moving System(0)
- Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)(0)
- Ballistic Pendulum(0)
- Collisions with Springs(0)
- Elastic Collisions(0)
- How to Identify the Type of Collision(0)
- Intro to Center of Mass(0)
- 12. Rotational Kinematics(0)
- 13. Rotational Inertia & Energy(0)
- More Conservation of Energy Problems(0)
- Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion(0)
- Parallel Axis Theorem(0)
- Intro to Moment of Inertia(0)
- Moment of Inertia via Integration(0)
- Moment of Inertia of Systems(0)
- Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution(0)
- Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy(0)
- Energy of Rolling Motion(0)
- Types of Motion & Energy(0)
- Conservation of Energy with Rotation(0)
- Torque with Kinematic Equations(0)
- Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions(0)
- Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion(0)
- 14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics(0)
- 15. Rotational Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Angular Momentum(0)
- Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool(0)
- Conservation of Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law(0)
- Intro to Angular Collisions(0)
- Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc(0)
- Spinning on String of Variable Length(0)
- Angular Collisions with Linear Motion(0)
- Intro to Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum of a Point Mass(0)
- Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion(0)
- 17. Periodic Motion(0)
- 18. Waves & Sound(0)
- Intro to Waves(0)
- Velocity of Transverse Waves(0)
- Velocity of Longitudinal Waves(0)
- Wave Functions(0)
- Phase Constant(0)
- Average Power of Waves on Strings(0)
- Wave Intensity(0)
- Sound Intensity(0)
- Wave Interference(0)
- Superposition of Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Waves(0)
- Standing Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Sound Waves(0)
- Beats(0)
- The Doppler Effect(0)
- 19. Fluid Mechanics(0)
- 20. Heat and Temperature(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Linear Thermal Expansion(0)
- Volume Thermal Expansion(0)
- Moles and Avogadro's Number(0)
- Specific Heat & Temperature Changes(0)
- Latent Heat & Phase Changes(0)
- Intro to Calorimetry(0)
- Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes(0)
- Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes(0)
- Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points(0)
- Heat Transfer(0)
- 21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases(0)
- 22. The First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law(0)
- 25. Electric Potential(0)
- 26. Capacitors & Dielectrics(0)
- 27. Resistors & DC Circuits(0)
- 28. Magnetic Fields and Forces(0)
- 29. Sources of Magnetic Field(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Loops andSolenoids(0)
- Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids(0)
- Biot-Savart Law (Calculus)(0)
- Ampere's Law (Calculus)(0)
- 30. Induction and Inductance(0)
- 31. Alternating Current(0)
- Alternating Voltages and Currents(0)
- RMS Current and Voltage(0)
- Phasors(0)
- Resistors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Resistors(0)
- Capacitors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Capacitors(0)
- Inductors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Inductors(0)
- Impedance in AC Circuits(0)
- Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Resonance in Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Power in AC Circuits(0)
- 32. Electromagnetic Waves(0)
- 33. Geometric Optics(0)
- 34. Wave Optics(0)
- 35. Special Relativity(0)
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force): Videos & Practice Problems
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force) Practice Problems
Two electrons have a separation of 1.20 nm. They are both released simultaneously such that they are free to move. Determine the greatest acceleration and specify when it is observed.
A linear particle accelerator accelerates two hydrogen ions to equal speeds toward each other. If the speed at infinite separation is 6.2 × 105 m/s, determine the greatest electric force the two ions will exert on each other.
During an experiment, a group of students placed a negatively charged particle -q at x,y = 0,-2. A second negatively charged -Q particle is placed at x,y = -2,0. Make a sketch showing the locations of the charges.
In a chemistry lab experiment, a student is studying the interactions between particles in an atom. She measures the distance between the nitrogen nucleus (q = +7e) and its innermost electron to be 1.8 x 10⁻¹² m. Calculate the magnitude of the electric force between them.
An electron orbits around a proton in an atom at a distance of approximately 0.75 × 10-12 m away from it. Compare their electrical forces with their gravitational forces, what would be their ratio?
Two point charges -2q and -3q are separated by some fixed distance d. A third point charge (fixed) is so arranged that the system remains in equilibrium. What will this third point charge be and where will you arrange this third point?
Determine the points along the x-axis where the net electric field is zero. Imagine a positive point charge Q1= 3.5 × 10-5 C is placed at the origin and a negative point charge Q2 = -6.0 × 10-6 C is positioned at x = + 3.5 m. These charges create an electric field along the x-axis.
Imagine if Jupiter's moon Io was held in its orbit due to electrostatic forces instead of gravity with equal and opposite charges placed on Jupiter and Io respectively. What would be this charge (Q) required for Io to maintain its present orbit? Given that Jupiter's mass = 1.898 × 1027 kg, Io's mass = 8932 × 1016 kg, and distance between them = 421700 km.
Four identical positive point charges each having value '+7μC' are located at the vertices of a square having a side length of 15 cm. What should be the magnitude and sign (positive/negative) of an additional point charge placed at the center so that all charges remain in equilibrium? Is this configuration stable or unstable?
On Mars, the surface has an upward electric field strength of about 100 N/C. The gravitational field strength there is about 3.71 N/Kg. A charged sphere weighing in at exactly 1.0 kg falls at an acceleration rate of exactly 1.85 m/s². What would be both magnitude and sign for this object’s charge?
An alpha particle (helium nucleus with a mass of about 6.64 x 10-27 kg) moves in a circular path around an anti-proton with a radius of 0.350 × 10-12 m. Calculate its speed and check if it's relativistic. [Hint: A particle is considered relativistic if its speed is above 0.100c.]
Two small conducting spheres M and N carrying equal charges E are kept at a distance L apart from each other. (i) What would be the electrostatic force exerted by N on M? (ii) Another uncharged identical conducting ball O comes in contact with N and is then moved very far. What would be the new net electrostatic force acting on M? (iii) Later, O comes back, touches M, and then moves very far. What would the new net electrostatic forces be acting on M?
A one-dimensional column of negative ions, each with a charge of "-q" and separated by distance "f" along the z-axis which starts from z = 0 towards positive infinity, which will mean that there are charges at z = 0, z = f, z = 2f, ... going on for infinity.
i. If we place an electron at position z = -f, what would be the magnitude of the electric force "F" experienced by this electron? Calculate the value of "F".
ii. If we were to place this electron at z = -3f instead, what would be the new value for "F"?
[Hint: ∑n=1∞n21=6π2]
Two positive point particles are kept at a fixed separation from each other with their combined electric charge represented by P. What must each particle carry in order to (i) increase the electric interaction between them maximally, (ii) decrease it minimally?
In a physics lab, four-point charges are arranged at the corners of a square. One corner has a P charge, while the other has 2P, 3P, and 4P charges. Find the magnitude and direction of the electric force acting on charge P due to the other three charges.
A railgun's electric field increases with time as E = [3.0 × 104 + (8.0 × 1010 s-1)t] N/C. Initially, at rest, a conductive projectile is launched at t = 0. Find its speed 2.0 microseconds later. For simplicity, assume that the projectile is a singly charged ion with a charge equal to the elementary charge, e = 1.60 × 10-19 C, and a mass m = 1.66 × 10-27 kg (similar to a proton).
Two identical point charges are positioned 3.0 cm apart in the air and both charges are initially uncharged. The charges are increasing at a rate of 8.0 nC/s. Determine the rate of change of force in N/s between the two charges after 2.0 seconds.
Two small circular-shaped wires, each with a radius of 4 cm, are placed 15 cm apart from each other along the same horizontal axis. The left wire has a charge of -16 nC and the right wire has a charge of +24 nC. Determine the force on an electron placed halfway between the two wires. Consider the forces acting rightwards as positive.