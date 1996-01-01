- 0. Math Review(0)
- 1. Intro to Physics Units(0)
- 2. 1D Motion / Kinematics(0)
- Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement(0)
- Average Velocity(0)
- Intro to Acceleration(0)
- Position-Time Graphs & Velocity(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs(0)
- Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration(0)
- Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs(0)
- Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs(0)
- Kinematics Equations(0)
- Vertical Motion and Free Fall(0)
- Catch/Overtake Problems(0)
- 3. Vectors(0)
- Review of Vectors vs. Scalars(0)
- Introduction to Vectors(0)
- Adding Vectors Graphically(0)
- Vector Composition & Decomposition(0)
- Adding Vectors by Components(0)
- Trig Review(0)
- Unit Vectors(0)
- Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)(0)
- Calculating Dot Product Using Components(0)
- Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)(0)
- Calculating Cross Product Using Components(0)
- 4. 2D Kinematics(0)
- 5. Projectile Motion(0)
- 6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)(0)
- 7. Friction, Inclines, Systems(0)
- 8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation(0)
- Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Centripetal Forces(0)
- Vertical Centripetal Forces(0)
- Flat Curves(0)
- Banked Curves(0)
- Newton's Law of Gravity(0)
- Gravitational Forces in 2D(0)
- Acceleration Due to Gravity(0)
- Satellite Motion: Intro(0)
- Satellite Motion: Speed & Period(0)
- Geosynchronous Orbits(0)
- Overview of Kepler's Laws(0)
- Kepler's First Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy for Systems of Masses(0)
- Escape Velocity(0)
- Energy of Circular Orbits(0)
- Energy of Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Black Holes(0)
- Gravitational Force Inside the Earth(0)
- Mass Distribution with Calculus(0)
- 9. Work & Energy(0)
- 10. Conservation of Energy(0)
- Intro to Energy Types(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Energy(0)
- Energy with Non-Conservative Forces(0)
- Springs & Elastic Potential Energy(0)
- Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy(0)
- Motion Along Curved Paths(0)
- Rollercoaster Problems(0)
- Pendulum Problems(0)
- Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)(0)
- Force & Potential Energy(0)
- 11. Momentum & Impulse(0)
- Intro to Momentum(0)
- Intro to Impulse(0)
- Impulse with Variable Forces(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Momentum(0)
- Push-Away Problems(0)
- Types of Collisions(0)
- Completely Inelastic Collisions(0)
- Adding Mass to a Moving System(0)
- Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)(0)
- Ballistic Pendulum(0)
- Collisions with Springs(0)
- Elastic Collisions(0)
- How to Identify the Type of Collision(0)
- Intro to Center of Mass(0)
- 12. Rotational Kinematics(0)
- 13. Rotational Inertia & Energy(0)
- More Conservation of Energy Problems(0)
- Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion(0)
- Parallel Axis Theorem(0)
- Intro to Moment of Inertia(0)
- Moment of Inertia via Integration(0)
- Moment of Inertia of Systems(0)
- Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution(0)
- Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy(0)
- Energy of Rolling Motion(0)
- Types of Motion & Energy(0)
- Conservation of Energy with Rotation(0)
- Torque with Kinematic Equations(0)
- Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions(0)
- Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion(0)
- 14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics(0)
- 15. Rotational Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Angular Momentum(0)
- Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool(0)
- Conservation of Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law(0)
- Intro to Angular Collisions(0)
- Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc(0)
- Spinning on String of Variable Length(0)
- Angular Collisions with Linear Motion(0)
- Intro to Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum of a Point Mass(0)
- Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion(0)
- 17. Periodic Motion(0)
- 18. Waves & Sound(0)
- Intro to Waves(0)
- Velocity of Transverse Waves(0)
- Velocity of Longitudinal Waves(0)
- Wave Functions(0)
- Phase Constant(0)
- Average Power of Waves on Strings(0)
- Wave Intensity(0)
- Sound Intensity(0)
- Wave Interference(0)
- Superposition of Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Waves(0)
- Standing Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Sound Waves(0)
- Beats(0)
- The Doppler Effect(0)
- 19. Fluid Mechanics(0)
- 20. Heat and Temperature(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Linear Thermal Expansion(0)
- Volume Thermal Expansion(0)
- Moles and Avogadro's Number(0)
- Specific Heat & Temperature Changes(0)
- Latent Heat & Phase Changes(0)
- Intro to Calorimetry(0)
- Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes(0)
- Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes(0)
- Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points(0)
- Heat Transfer(0)
- 21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases(0)
- 22. The First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law(0)
- 25. Electric Potential(0)
- 26. Capacitors & Dielectrics(0)
- 27. Resistors & DC Circuits(0)
- 28. Magnetic Fields and Forces(0)
- 29. Sources of Magnetic Field(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Loops andSolenoids(0)
- Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids(0)
- Biot-Savart Law (Calculus)(0)
- Ampere's Law (Calculus)(0)
- 30. Induction and Inductance(0)
- 31. Alternating Current(0)
- Alternating Voltages and Currents(0)
- RMS Current and Voltage(0)
- Phasors(0)
- Resistors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Resistors(0)
- Capacitors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Capacitors(0)
- Inductors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Inductors(0)
- Impedance in AC Circuits(0)
- Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Resonance in Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Power in AC Circuits(0)
- 32. Electromagnetic Waves(0)
- 33. Geometric Optics(0)
- 34. Wave Optics(0)
- 35. Special Relativity(0)
Intro to Pressure: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Pressure Practice Problems
A deep-sea diver measures the absolute pressure at his current depth to be 320 atmospheres. If the surface area of his helmet's viewing port is 8.0 × 10-3 m2, calculate the magnitude of the force exerted by water on it.
An aquarium has a vertical rectangular viewing window with a height h and a width w. The aquarium is filled with water up to a height h. Assuming the density of water is ρ, use integration to determine the total force of the water on the window.
In the figure given below a uniform horizontal steel H-beam (of mass M = 1500 kg) rests on two columns of aluminum. What should be the minimum cross-sectional area of the two columns to support the beam if a safety factor of 8.0 is required? Assume that the ultimate strength for tension and compression for aluminum are both 2.0 × 108 N/m2.
An oil barometer is used in an experiment to measure atmospheric pressure. Given that the density of the oil used is 8.50×102 m3kg, calculate the height the oil column reaches under standard atmospheric conditions. Hint: Standard atmospheric pressure = 1.01 × 105 Pa.
A rectangular tank filled with oil is accelerating uniformly from rest along a straight path on a flat surface, with an acceleration a to the left. The surface of the oil forms an angle ϕ=tan−1(ga) with the horizontal. Determine the variation in pressure with depth below the oil surface.
In a hospital, an intravenous transfusion setup involves a bottle containing a saline solution with a density of 1.00 g/cm³. To achieve a liquid pressure of 55.0 mm-Hg at the patient's arm, how high must the bottle be positioned above the insertion site?
An intravenous drip contains a medication with a density of 0.98 g/cm³. If the patient's blood pressure measures 65 mm-Hg, determine the necessary height to hang the medication bottle so that it flows into the vein naturally under gravity.
A swimming pool float is being inflated using a foot pump. The initial pressure inside the float is 120 kPa (17.4 psi), and the final pressure is 220 kPa (31.9 psi). If the diameter of the foot pump plunger is 4.00 cm, determine the range of force applied to the pump handle throughout the inflation process.
Using the known value of atmospheric pressure of 610 N/m2 on Mars's surface, calculate the estimated total mass of Mars's atmosphere. The radius of Mars is 3.4 × 106 m and the gravitational acceleration on Mars's surface is 3.7 m/s2.
A mountain climber quickly descends vertically at an average speed of about 8.0 m/s due to bad weather conditions and starts experiencing ear discomfort due to rapid changes in air pressures around him/her. What could be his/her tolerance limit for the increase in air pressure (dP/dt)?
A scuba diver descends to a depth of 5.0 × 102 m underwater. If the area of his eardrum is 0.25 cm2, what would be the force on his eardrum due to this change in depth if the pressure in his ears is not equalized to that of the water?
A steel column with a cross-sectional area of 1.5 m2 supports a mass of 25,000 kg. Given that the column is 7.5 m in height, calculate the amount of compression. Use a Young's modulus of 200 GPa for steel.
A person of mass 85 kg accidentally falls off a helicopter into a haystack. The area of impact was later found to be 0.25 m2 and the velocity with which the person landed was 45 m/s. If he was stopped after traveling a distance of 1.5 m into the hay and the ultimate strength of body tissue is 4.6 x 105 N/m2, evaluate if he can escape significant injuries.
In the figure below, two trucks are pulling the ends of a steel cable (of diameter 1.5 mm) that goes over two pulleys attached at the top of the two 4.0 m high columns. This raises the 35 kg anvil attached to the cable in the middle. If the columns are 6.5 m apart and the trucks pull the cable in a way that the anvil only has vertical motion, determine the height of the anvil at which the cable breaks. [Hint: Assume that the ultimate tensile strength of steel is 5.0 × 108 N/m2.]
An athlete of 85 kg falls off from a height of 5.0 m to the floor. However, he gains balance and lands on stiff legs. As a result, his center of gravity moves down by a distance of D = 1.2 cm after his feet touch the ground. Determine the stress and conclude if his fibula would break because of it. Assume that the cross-sectional area of the fibula at the middle is 1.4 × 10-4 m2, and the ultimate strength of the bone is 1.30 × 108 N/m2.
A spherical balloon with a radius "r" is filled with air and has a surface tension of "T". Consider the balloon to consist of two hemispheres that are in contact with each other. Your task is to find the pressure difference "ΔP" inside of the balloon, in excess of the atmospheric pressure outside of the balloon, using the forces due to surface tension that is acting along the hemispheres.
Calculate the maximum height of an iron column with a density of 7.9×103 kg/m3 that can support itself without buckling, given that the compressive strength of iron is 600×106 N/m2. Explain why this height is independent of the column's cross-sectional area.