A race car weighing 1000 kg accelerates from a standstill to its top speed of 200 km/h along a straight roadway. During acceleration, the car applies a maximum horizontal force of 6000 N against the road. Upon reaching its maximum velocity, the magnitude of the exerted force by the car is 2000 N. Calculate (i) the maximum acceleration of the race car, (ii) the combined force of friction and air resistance when the car is at its top speed.