Vertical Forces & Acceleration: Videos & Practice Problems
Vertical Forces & Acceleration Practice Problems
A 5.00-kg cat holds a lift's rope and snaps at force 100 N. Calculate the lift's minimum acceleration (magnitude and direction).
In a physics experiment, a wooden block of mass M1 is placed on a frictionless table and connected through a pulley to a hanging nylon block of mass M2. The system is linked by a nylon cord with a mass MC , which passes over a frictionless pulley, as shown. The cord is divided into two segments with lengths L1 on the table side and L2 on the hanging side, where the total length of the cord is L=L1+L2. Derive an equation to determine the accelerationa of the system.
A service elevator in a large hotel is designed to transport equipment vertically with minimal discomfort to the operator while ensuring efficiency. The elevator's movement from the ground floor to a maintenance level 120 meters above involves three distinct phases:
(1) It accelerates from rest with a constant acceleration of 1.0 m/s² until it reaches its cruising speed of 5.0 m/s.
(2) It then travels at this constant speed for the majority of its vertical journey.
(3) Finally, it decelerates at a constant rate of 1.0 m/s² until it comes to rest at the maintenance level.
Determine the elapsed time for each of these 3 stages of the elevator's ascent.
A scientist is experimenting in a hot air balloon going upwards at a constant speed. The basket of the balloon has an inclined plane fixed with the floor making an angle of 43° with it. If a block of mass M slides without friction on the incline, evaluate the acceleration of the block relative to the inclined plane.
A compact but dense yarn reel has a radius of R and a mass of M. To keep the reel's center of mass stationary in mid-air while you draw the yarn upwards and it unravels, determine the force required to apply to the yarn.
Calculate the tension a cable must sustain if it lifts an 1100-kg elevator upwards with an acceleration of 0.75 m/s².
Suppose an object is thrown vertically downward from a certain height with an initial velocity of 2.0 m/s at t=0. Considering the presence of a resistive force F=-kv opposing its motion, in addition to gravity, determine the object's velocity as it falls.
In a classroom demonstration, five different masses (1.0 kg, 1.2 kg, 1.4 kg, 1.6 kg, and 1.8 kg) are suspended from a horizontal bar using strings as shown in the figure below. Each string has a maximum tension of 25 N before breaking. When this setup is placed in a lift accelerating upward, only the strings attached to the 1.0-kg, 1.2-kg, and 1.4-kg masses remain intact. Determine the range of acceleration for the elevator.
A helicopter is flying still in the air. An inclined plane is fixed to the floor of the helicopter inside it, making an angle of 35° with the floor. A book of mass M slides without friction on the inclined plane. If the helicopter starts to fall freely, what would the acceleration of the book be relative to the plane?
A 2.5 kg cat jumps 0.50 m off the ground. Before jumping, it squatted a distance of 0.060 m. Assuming the force exerted on the cat by the ground acts over this distance find the force exerted by the cat against the ground to jump.
A 6850-kg cargo plane ascends at 0.75 m/s² while lifting a 1100-kg container. If the rope's mass is negligible, measure the tension in the rope connecting the container to the plane.
A 6800-kg aircraft ascends at 0.82 m/s² while lifting an 1150-kg container. Determine the magnitude of the force exerted on the aircraft by the rope.
A 180g damp sponge, starting from rest, slips smoothly down a 3.5m slope at 9.5°. Determine the time it takes for the sponge to reach the bottom. Does altering the sponge's mass to 280g affect this duration?
An angler pulls a trout directly upwards from the water at an acceleration of 3.5 m/s² with a thin rope capable of withstanding up to 22.5 N (about 5lb). If the rope breaks, the trout escapes. What does the rope breaking indicate about the trout's mass?