Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs): Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs) Practice Problems
A spring-mass system lies on a horizontal disk initially at rest. The spring's free end is attached to the disk axle. The mass undergoes periodic motion with a period of 0.65 s. When the disk is spun at a certain frequency (mass not oscillating), the spring extends, and its length increases by 25%. Calculate the disk's rotation frequency in rotations per minute (rpm).
Different techniques have been developed to measure the mass of a single biological molecule using the simple harmonic vibration of a rigid nanobeam that extends horizontally and is supported at only one end. The nanobeam vibrates with its fundamental frequency f given by f=(1/2π)√(k/M*). k represents the beam "spring constant," and M* is the effective mass. For a rectangular nanobeam, M* is equal to 0.24 M, where M is the mass of the nanobeam. Consider a rectangular nanobeam of area 5000 × 10-9 m2 and thickness 80 nm. The beam's density is 1800 kg/m3. Using an ultrasensitive sensor, the frequency of the beam before attaching the biological molecule was measured to be 8.5 × 106 Hz. Connecting a single biological molecule to the free end of the nanobeam causes a 100 Hz reduction in the value of the initial frequency. Calculate the mass of the biological molecule.
A box having a mass of 250 g is undergoing oscillations on a frictionless surface. The box is connected to a spring with a spring constant of 3 N/m.The speed of the box is 25 cm/s when x = -8.0 cm. Determine the displacement of the box when the acceleration is maximum.
An engineer is testing the suspension system of a new car model. He attaches one end of a large spring to the car's bumper and the other end to a fixed point. The car is pulled away from the fixed point and released. The figure below shows the graph of spring length vs time. Determine the speed of the car when the length of the spring is 1.5 m.
A butterfly of mass 0.33g alights on a stationary horizontal string. This causes the string to oscillate at 9.0 Hz. If the mass of the butterfly was 0.66 g instead, at what frequency would the string oscillate?
A block attached to the free end of a horizontal spring which is oscillating with a frequency of 221 Hz. The maximum distance reached by the block on either side of the equilibrium position from the equilibrium is 2.20 mm. Find the maximum speed attained by the block.
An opera singer is trying to shatter a wine glass with her voice. She holds the glass close to her mouth and starts singing. As a result, the tip of the glass starts oscillating at a frequency of 523 Hz. If the rim of the glass moves to a maximum distance of 1.10 mm from the equilibrium at that frequency, determine its maximum acceleration.
A spring-loaded boxing glove oscillates horizontally with a maximum displacement of 0.24 m from the equilibrium. Given that the glove oscillates 4.5 times per second, and the mass of the glove is 0.28 kg, calculate its speed when it is 0.18 m away from the equilibrium.
Consider a 310 g block on a horizontal surface, linked to a massless elastic rod characterized by a spring constant of 150 N/m. After being pushed to a speed of 2.5 m/s, determine the period (T) and frequency (f) of the subsequent oscillatory motion. Ignore friction.
Imagine a 430 g block resting on a smooth horizontal surface, connected to a massless spring-like cushion with a spring constant of 180 N/m. Suddenly, the block is given a push, accelerating it to an initial speed of 3.3 m/s. Calculate the amplitude (A) of the subsequent oscillatory motion.
A child is playing with a clown toy of mass 0.55 kg attached to the free end of a spring. The other end of the spring is fixed. The clown toy is oscillating 3.5 times per second with an amplitude of 0.25 m. Given that at the beginning, the clown toy was at a maximum distance from the equilibrium position, determine the equation that models the motion of the clown toy.
What is the oscillation frequency of a 216 g cart positioned on a frictionless rail attached by identical springs to both ends of the rail with each spring constant of 126 N/m, if there's no damping?
An aluminum mass m is placed on a frictionless horizontal surface and connected to two copper wire springs arranged in series. The first spring, made from a thicker gauge of copper wire, has a different spring constant from the second, which is made from a thinner gauge. Determine the period T of horizontal oscillation for the aluminum mass.
A block of mass M is attached to the free end of a horizontal spring. The other end of the spring is fixed to a wall. At t = 0, a child kicks the block with an impulse J. Given that the spring constant is C, determine the expression describing the resulting motion of the block in terms of J, M, C, and t. Assume that there is no friction involved.
A group of students is experimenting with two different pendulums (pendulum 1 and pendulum 2) placed side by side. They set both of the pendulums swinging by pushing them from the equilibrium in the same direction at the same time. They find that the equations giving the distance of the bobs from the equilibrium position are x1 = (1.5 m) sin (5.0 t) and x2 = (2.5 m) sin (8.0 t). Determine the next two consecutive times after the pendulums begin swinging (apart from the first time, corresponding to t = 0) at which the bobs pass the equilibrium positions simultaneously.
A cart of mass 1.5 kg is initially at rest on a smooth horizontal surface. One end of the cart is attached to a horizontal spring with a spring constant of 230N/m. Suddenly, it is kicked by a person, giving it an initial speed of 3.0 m/s. What is the maximum acceleration experienced by the cart?
A 1.2 kg object is initially at rest on a frictionless horizontal surface. The object is attached to an air cushion with an equivalent spring constant of 190 N/m and is punched by a fist, giving it an initial speed of 4.5 m/s. Calculate the position of the object as a function of time.
Imagine that you are testing out a prototype spring system, and that you have recorded the displacement versus time graph for a small mass that is attached to the end of the spring. The figure below shows the graph that is produced from this motion. Note that at t=0, the displacement will be x=0.79 cm.
(i) If the mass of the suspended component is 8.2 kg, determine what the spring constant, k, of your prototype spring system will be.
(ii) Express what the equation for displacement x as a function of time will be.
Consider the simple harmonic motion of a mass connected to a spring, as depicted in the figure below. Express the equation representing this motion in either sine or cosine form.
In a nitrogen molecule (N₂), consider a situation where one nitrogen atom is fixed in place, and the other nitrogen atom is bonded to it with a spring-like chemical bond. When exposed to infrared light, the nitrogen atom that is not fixed vibrates with a frequency of 2.2 x 10¹³ Hz. If the vibrating nitrogen atom is replaced with a carbon atom, while the spring constant of the bond remains the same, determine the new frequency of vibration for this nitrogen-carbon molecule.
Carbon disulfide (CS2) is a linear triatomic molecule. The sulfur atoms oscillate symmetrically in and out while the central carbon atom remains stationary, in a similar fashion to the vibrations in carbon dioxide. This vibrational mode is observed with a frequency of 2.5×1013Hz. Calculate the spring constant of the C-S bond assuming each sulfur atom behaves as a simple harmonic oscillator.
A steel block is attached to a helical spring on a frictionless air track. The block is initially set to a position -A units from its equilibrium position and released from rest. Which graph illustrates the positions of the block at given time: 0, 1/4 T, 1/2 T, 3/4 T, T, and 5/4 T, where T is the natural period of oscillation?
The displacement of an oscillating object is given by the equation x(t) = B sin(ωt + φ). If at time t = 0, the object's displacement is B, find the phase constant φ.
In a simple harmonic motion, at time t = 0, the displacement of the oscillating object is at its maximum amplitude A. Determine the phase constant (ϕ) in this scenario.
An object is undergoing simple harmonic motion. At time t = 0, the object is at position x = -3/4 A. Determine the phase constant φ.