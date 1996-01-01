- 0. Math Review(0)
- 1. Intro to Physics Units(0)
- 2. 1D Motion / Kinematics(0)
- Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement(0)
- Average Velocity(0)
- Intro to Acceleration(0)
- Position-Time Graphs & Velocity(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs(0)
- Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration(0)
- Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs(0)
- Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs(0)
- Kinematics Equations(0)
- Vertical Motion and Free Fall(0)
- Catch/Overtake Problems(0)
- 3. Vectors(0)
- Review of Vectors vs. Scalars(0)
- Introduction to Vectors(0)
- Adding Vectors Graphically(0)
- Vector Composition & Decomposition(0)
- Adding Vectors by Components(0)
- Trig Review(0)
- Unit Vectors(0)
- Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)(0)
- Calculating Dot Product Using Components(0)
- Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)(0)
- Calculating Cross Product Using Components(0)
- 4. 2D Kinematics(0)
- 5. Projectile Motion(0)
- 6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)(0)
- 7. Friction, Inclines, Systems(0)
- 8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation(0)
- Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Centripetal Forces(0)
- Vertical Centripetal Forces(0)
- Flat Curves(0)
- Banked Curves(0)
- Newton's Law of Gravity(0)
- Gravitational Forces in 2D(0)
- Acceleration Due to Gravity(0)
- Satellite Motion: Intro(0)
- Satellite Motion: Speed & Period(0)
- Geosynchronous Orbits(0)
- Overview of Kepler's Laws(0)
- Kepler's First Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy for Systems of Masses(0)
- Escape Velocity(0)
- Energy of Circular Orbits(0)
- Energy of Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Black Holes(0)
- Gravitational Force Inside the Earth(0)
- Mass Distribution with Calculus(0)
- 9. Work & Energy(0)
- 10. Conservation of Energy(0)
- Intro to Energy Types(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Energy(0)
- Energy with Non-Conservative Forces(0)
- Springs & Elastic Potential Energy(0)
- Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy(0)
- Motion Along Curved Paths(0)
- Rollercoaster Problems(0)
- Pendulum Problems(0)
- Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)(0)
- Force & Potential Energy(0)
- 11. Momentum & Impulse(0)
- Intro to Momentum(0)
- Intro to Impulse(0)
- Impulse with Variable Forces(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Momentum(0)
- Push-Away Problems(0)
- Types of Collisions(0)
- Completely Inelastic Collisions(0)
- Adding Mass to a Moving System(0)
- Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)(0)
- Ballistic Pendulum(0)
- Collisions with Springs(0)
- Elastic Collisions(0)
- How to Identify the Type of Collision(0)
- Intro to Center of Mass(0)
- 12. Rotational Kinematics(0)
- 13. Rotational Inertia & Energy(0)
- More Conservation of Energy Problems(0)
- Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion(0)
- Parallel Axis Theorem(0)
- Intro to Moment of Inertia(0)
- Moment of Inertia via Integration(0)
- Moment of Inertia of Systems(0)
- Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution(0)
- Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy(0)
- Energy of Rolling Motion(0)
- Types of Motion & Energy(0)
- Conservation of Energy with Rotation(0)
- Torque with Kinematic Equations(0)
- Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions(0)
- Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion(0)
- 14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics(0)
- 15. Rotational Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Angular Momentum(0)
- Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool(0)
- Conservation of Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law(0)
- Intro to Angular Collisions(0)
- Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc(0)
- Spinning on String of Variable Length(0)
- Angular Collisions with Linear Motion(0)
- Intro to Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum of a Point Mass(0)
- Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion(0)
- 17. Periodic Motion(0)
- 18. Waves & Sound(0)
- Intro to Waves(0)
- Velocity of Transverse Waves(0)
- Velocity of Longitudinal Waves(0)
- Wave Functions(0)
- Phase Constant(0)
- Average Power of Waves on Strings(0)
- Wave Intensity(0)
- Sound Intensity(0)
- Wave Interference(0)
- Superposition of Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Waves(0)
- Standing Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Sound Waves(0)
- Beats(0)
- The Doppler Effect(0)
- 19. Fluid Mechanics(0)
- 20. Heat and Temperature(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Linear Thermal Expansion(0)
- Volume Thermal Expansion(0)
- Moles and Avogadro's Number(0)
- Specific Heat & Temperature Changes(0)
- Latent Heat & Phase Changes(0)
- Intro to Calorimetry(0)
- Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes(0)
- Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes(0)
- Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points(0)
- Heat Transfer(0)
- 21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases(0)
- 22. The First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law(0)
- 25. Electric Potential(0)
- 26. Capacitors & Dielectrics(0)
- 27. Resistors & DC Circuits(0)
- 28. Magnetic Fields and Forces(0)
- 29. Sources of Magnetic Field(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Loops andSolenoids(0)
- Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids(0)
- Biot-Savart Law (Calculus)(0)
- Ampere's Law (Calculus)(0)
- 30. Induction and Inductance(0)
- 31. Alternating Current(0)
- Alternating Voltages and Currents(0)
- RMS Current and Voltage(0)
- Phasors(0)
- Resistors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Resistors(0)
- Capacitors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Capacitors(0)
- Inductors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Inductors(0)
- Impedance in AC Circuits(0)
- Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Resonance in Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Power in AC Circuits(0)
- 32. Electromagnetic Waves(0)
- 33. Geometric Optics(0)
- 34. Wave Optics(0)
- 35. Special Relativity(0)
Power in Circuits: Videos & Practice Problems
Power in Circuits Practice Problems
How much less power is lost if a solar farm transmits 800 kW of power at 60,000 V instead of 15,000 V to a distribution center through the cables with a total resistance of 2.5 Ω?
An engineer designs a 1.8-meter-long stainless steel wire to function as a heating element reaching 2600 K when a current of 22 A passes through it. If the wire loses energy only through radiation (emissivity 𝜀=0.6) and the surrounding temperature is 20°C, what should be the diameter of the wire?
An electric water heater operates at 2.0 horsepower on a 220 V supply. What is the average current drawn by the heater? (Hint: 1 hp = 746 W)
You are tasked with designing a solar-powered boat with a powerful 60-kW motor. To ensure the motor operates efficiently, the battery system for the ship is configured to provide a constant voltage of 400 V. Assume there are no energy losses in the transfer of power from the battery to the motor. What is the current that the motor needs to draw from the battery?
A 12-V car battery powers a portable electric heater. The heater can operate at two different power levels depending on usage needs. It consumes 100 W of power during regular operation but only 60 W when running in energy-saving mode.
a) Predict which operating mode will produce higher electrical resistance within the heater.
b) Calculate the resistance of the heater during regular operation (100 W).
c) Calculate the resistance of the heater when running in energy-saving mode (60 W).
Imagine that you are working on a kitchen laboratory project involving a 3000-W electric kettle that is connected to a 220-V power source. Using this kettle, you need to bring 200 mL of water, which is currently at 20°C, to a temperature of 90°C. However, the kettle is only 70% efficient. How long will it take for the kettle to heat the water to the desired temperature? The specific heat capacity of water is 4.186 J/g°C.
An electric heater that is rated at 75 W operates at 110 V. When the temperature is cold at 20°C, its resistance is 10 Ω. After a few moments of operation, when the temperature is hot, its resistance will increase to 140 Ω.
(a) Determine the power the heater consumes immediately after turning it on, when the temperature becomes cold.
(b) Calculate the power consumption once the heater has reached its operating temperature, when it reaches a hot temperature.
Determine the current flowing through the resistors P and Q if resistor P is rated at 240 V and 60 W for industrial use, while resistor Q is rated at 24 V and 60 W for electronic devices.
Determine the resistance of each heating element if a heating element X, which is used in kitchen appliances, is rated at 220 V and 120 W while a heating element Y, which is designed for small electronic devices, is rated at 110 V and 120 W.
A student uses a 2.0 kW washing machine for 1.5 hours/day, three 50 W LEDs for 7.0 hours/day, a 3.2-kW dryer for 1.0 hours/day, and various other electronics the power of which amounts to 2.2 kWh/day. Given that per kWh of electricity costs $0.13, determine the monthly electricity bill for 30 days for this particular student.
A washing machine motor operates at 750 W. Given that its efficiency is 65%, calculate its power input.
The power output of a hairdryer is 1200 W, and its efficiency is 80%. Given that the voltage source the dryer is connected to is 110 V, calculate the input current it operates on.
An electric kettle is connected across a 110-V DC source. Given that it is operating at 1000-W, calculate its resistance.
What must be the rate of coolant flow that is required to flow through a 220 V electric motor that is drawing 18.0 A of current in order to ensure that the temperature does not rise and exceed 4.5°C?
Given that a wire of resistance 𝑅 is uniformly compressed to half its original length, determine how the power dissipation changes, assuming constant volume, density, and the voltage applied to the wire.
An electrical heating coil is at a temperature of 250 K. It is operating at 100 W of power and is connected across a 120-V power source. Calculate its resistance.
How much power is lost in 30.0 m of aluminum wire with a diameter of 0.200 cm, used by an electrician to connect devices running at 230 V and drawing a total of 1500 W?
Suppose you're designing a cooking device that uses heating elements. Each heating element has a resistance 𝑅 and is rated for a certain voltage. You need to know how the power output changes if you connect 𝑛 identical heating elements in series versus in parallel, given that the same voltage V is applied in both cases.
A 1600-W electric heater is designed to operate at 120 V. (i) If the voltage drops to 110 V, what percentage change will occur in the power output, assuming the resistance remains unchanged? ii) How would your answer be impacted by the actual change in resistivity with temperature?
In a laboratory, a resistor is connected to a power supply. The power supply voltage varies by 20% as it changes from 5 V to 6 V. Given that the resistor's resistance remains constant, calculate by what percentage the power delivered to the resistor varies.
The air inside of a greenhouse that has a volume of 80 m³ must be kept at a constant temperature of 25°C. For this reason, an electrical heating system is installed. The air is replaced three times every hour, and the initial air temperature is 10°C as it enters the greenhouse. The rate of heat loss through the glass walls is 900 kcal/h. Calculate the minimum wattage that the heater must have. (Assume that the specific heat of the air is about 0.15 kcal/kg°C and the density of the air is 1.3 kg/m3.)
A new LED light bulb design operates at an efficiency that is related to its operating temperature. If an older LED model operates at 3100 K and a newer model at 3300 K, Determine (i) the percent increase in efficiency of the newer model over the older one. (ii) At what wattage can the newer model produce the same results as a 50 W older model LED?
A desktop computer's internal fan operates at 12 V and draws a current of 0.2 A. (i) Calculate the resistance and power of the fan. (ii) If the voltage supply is tripled to 36 V with the same fan, by what factor does the power increase?
The accumulation of dust on electrical connectors can affect the efficiency of a heating system in a building. The figure below shows a heating element circuit powered by a battery with an emf of V = 15 V and an internal resistance Rb = 0.05 Ω. Initially, the low resistance is maintained by clean connectors, so only the heating element’s resistance Rh = 0.20 Ω is in the circuit.
As time passes, dust builds up on the connectors, adding an extra resistance Rd = 0.15 Ω in series with the heating element as shown.
Let Pclean be the power delivered to the heating element in the clean circuit, and let Pdusty be the power delivered when dust has accumulated. Determine the ratio PcleanPdusty.