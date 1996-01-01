A 12-V car battery powers a portable electric heater. The heater can operate at two different power levels depending on usage needs. It consumes 100 W of power during regular operation but only 60 W when running in energy-saving mode.

a) Predict which operating mode will produce higher electrical resistance within the heater.

b) Calculate the resistance of the heater during regular operation (100 W).

c) Calculate the resistance of the heater when running in energy-saving mode (60 W).