Resistors and Ohm's Law: Videos & Practice Problems
Resistors and Ohm's Law Practice Problems
The figure below shows a DC transmission line carrying a current of 3200 A and a resistance of 2.2×10−5 Ω per meter. Determine the potential difference between a pigeon's legs perched on this line if the spacing between the legs is 6.0 cm.
A copper cylindrical rod has a length of 10.0 cm and a diameter of 2.0 cm, with a resistivity of ρ = 1.7 × 10−8 Ω⋅m. Calculate the resistance of the rod for a current flowing along its length (parallel to its axis).
A rectangular rod that is made out of graphite is oriented along the x-axis, has a width of 2.0 cm, and a height of 2.0 cm. The length of the rod is 5.0 cm. Given that the resistivity of graphite is 1.4 × 10-5 Ω⋅m, calculate the resistance when the current flows perpendicular to the rod's length along the vertical axis.
A cylindrical rod made of titanium has a radius of 2.0 cm and a length of 12.0 cm. The rod is oriented with its length along the z-axis. Given that the resistivity of titanium is 4.0 × 10-7 Ω⋅m, determine the resistance of the rod when the current flows through it along the z-direction.
A physics student takes ten similar resistors and connects them in series across a 200-V DC power source. Assuming that the internal resistance of the power source is negligible, determine the voltage across each resistor.
A DC battery with an internal resistance of 1.2 Ω and an emf of 9.0 V is connected in series with a special LED of 470-Ω of resistance. What is the terminal voltage for this battery?
You are in an electronics lab and must measure currents up to 30 A. The only available device is a galvanometer with a 50 Ω internal resistance, which deflects fully at 60 μA. Your task is to modify this galvanometer to function as an ammeter that reads up to 30 A. How would you accomplish this task?
A 50 Ω LED is connected across a 15 V battery with an internal resistance of 2.0 Ω. What is the terminal voltage of the battery?
A special type of patio light produces 6.0 W of power regardless of the voltage source connected to it. Twelve such patio lights are connected in series to a 180 V DC source. Calculate the resistance of each light. [Assume that the internal resistance of the voltage source is negligible.]
Six resistors are connected in a parallel configuration to a 150-V battery by two wires with a total resistance of 1.2 Ω. Given that the current through each resistor is 180 mA, calculate the resistance of each resistor and the fraction of the total power wasted in the wires. [Assume that the internal resistance of the voltage source is zero.]
A technician is testing a circuit with a 3000-Ω resistor. What voltage should be applied to produce a current of 0.40 A?
A homeowner is installing an outdoor lighting system that requires a 25 meter run of No. 16 aluminum wire, that has a diameter of 1.291 mm and is designed to handle up to 10.0 A circuits. The lights will draw a 8.0 A current, and the homeowner is concerned about the energy efficiency of this particular wire. Can you help determine the voltage drop over this 25 meter distance? [Hint: the Resistivity of aluminum = 2.82 × 10−8 Ω⋅m]
In a laboratory, a scientist is examining two copper wires w1 and w2. Both wires have an identical electrical resistance. However, w2 is three times longer than w1. The scientist is interested in determining how the diameter of w2 compares to the diameter of w1. What is the ratio of the diameter of w2 to the diameter of w1?
In a laboratory experiment, a physicist investigates the electrical properties of different metallic wires. The physicist has two wires, both made from various materials: aluminium and nickel. The physicist wants to determine if a 2.5-mm-diameter aluminium wire can have the same resistance as a nickel wire of the same length. What will be the final observation of the physicist? [The resistivity of aluminium = 2.82 × 10−8Ω⋅m, The resistivity of nickel = 6.84 × 10−8Ω⋅m]
A student is working on a small electrical circuit and plans to use a 7.2 meter aluminum wire that has a 2 mm diameter. Before proceeding, she needs to calculate the resistance of the wire in order to ensure that it will work for her particular circuit. Given that the resistivity of aluminum is 2.65 × 10−8Ω⋅m, what is the resistance of this wire?
A toaster with a resistance of 25 Ω is connected across a 200 V DC source. Calculate the current and charge that passes through the toaster in 20 minutes.
Find the conductance, in units of siemens "S", of a component that has a current of 250 mA flowing through it when a voltage of 5 V is applied.
A 6.0 Ω resistor is connected across a 12.0-V source. Assuming direct current, calculate the number of electrons that pass through the resistor per minute. [Hint: The charge on an electron is 1.602 × 10-19 C.]
A 4.50-kΩ heating element is made from graphite and platinum resistors connected in series. Determine the resistance values for both resistors at 0°C to ensure the total resistance remains constant with temperature changes. Hint: The temperature coefficient for graphite is -0.00080/C° and for platinum is 0.00392/C°.
2.5 A of current is passing through a light bulb connected across a 220 V DC source. Suddenly, the voltage falls by 10% while the resistance of the light bulb reduces by 12%. Calculate the changed current.
At 25 ∘C, the resistance of an electric heater’s copper coil is 15 Ω, and when hot, it reaches 180 Ω. Calculate the temperature of the coil when it is hot, considering the impact of thermal expansion on the length and cross-sectional area of the coil. The thermal expansion coefficient for copper is approximately 16.5 x 10-6/C∘ and its temperature coefficient for the resistivity is 0.0039/C∘.
What battery voltage is needed in order to achieve a 10 mA current inside of a germanium diode that is connected in series with a 500 Ω resistor?
A copper wire has an initial resistance of 8.0 Ω at a temperature of 15 °C. Upon heating to 2100 °C, its resistance increases to 70 Ω. Given that the thermal coefficient of expansion for copper is αL = 16.5 ×10-6 °C-1 and the temperature coefficient of resistivity αr = 0.0039 °C-1, determine the percentage change in the resistance (i) solely due to thermal expansion and (ii) solely due to change in resistivity.
A physics student is conducting an experiment to compare the electrical resistance of gold and aluminum wires for a project. Given the resistivity of gold as 2.4 × 10-8 Ω⋅m and aluminum as 2.8 × 10-8 Ω⋅m, what is the ratio of the resistance of a gold wire to that of an aluminum wire, assuming they have identical dimensions?
An engineer is designing a new type of electrical cable using silver, which has a resistivity of 1.59 × 10-8 Ω⋅m. If the cable has a diameter of 2.0 mm and needs to be 200 m long for a particular application, what is the resistance of this silver cable?
For a laboratory experiment, a student needs to use a gold wire that has a resistivity of 2.44 × 10-8 Ω⋅m. If the required length of the wire is 100 m and its diameter is 1.0 mm, what would be the resistance of this gold wire?
In an electrical engineering lab, a student is using a Wheatstone bridge to measure the resistance of a sensor Rd. The known resistances Ra, Rb, and Rc as shown in the figure balance the Wheatstone bridge with the sensor resistance Rd if the switch K is closed. (i) Derive the expression for Rd in terms of the known resistances. (ii) Given that when Ra = 200 Ω, Rb = 150 Ω, and Rc = 100 Ω the ammeter indicates zero current flow with the switch K closed, what should the value of Rd be in that case?
A conical section of a copper pipe gradually widens from one end to the other, forming a truncated cone shape as shown. The diameter at the narrow end of the pipe is D1, while at the wider end, it is D2. The total length of this conical section along its central axis is L. The pipe material has a resistivity ρ.
Determine the electrical resistance, R, between the two ends of the pipe in terms of D1, D2, L, and ρ. Assume that the current flows uniformly through each cross-section of the pipe, and that the widening of the cone is gradual, meaning (D2 - D1) ≪ L.
In an industrial setting, a robotic arm connected to a workstation through a control unit experiences a malfunction where the motor shorts out to its metal base, which is no longer grounded. An operator, in contact with the workstation, forms a complete circuit, allowing current to flow through the operator to the ground. In this setup, the motor has a resistance of 8 kΩ and is connected to a 220 V power supply. The resistance through the workstation is 8 kΩ, and the operator’s body has a resistance of 8 kΩ. The control unit has a very low resistance (assumed negligible). Calculate the current flowing through the operator.