A conical section of a copper pipe gradually widens from one end to the other, forming a truncated cone shape as shown. The diameter at the narrow end of the pipe is D 1 , while at the wider end, it is D 2 . The total length of this conical section along its central axis is L. The pipe material has a resistivity ρ.

Determine the electrical resistance, R, between the two ends of the pipe in terms of D 1 , D 2 , L, and ρ. Assume that the current flows uniformly through each cross-section of the pipe, and that the widening of the cone is gradual, meaning (D 2 - D 1 ) ≪ L.