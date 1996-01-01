Standing Waves Practice Problems
A string, fixed at its ends, oscillates according to the equation y(x,t) = (3 cm) sin [(π rad/cm) x]sin[(200π rad/s)t]. What is the speed of the two traveling waves that form this standing wave pattern?
A wave traveling along a string is totally reflected on a rigid boundary. The incident and reflected waves produce a standing wave pattern described by y(x,t) = (5 cm) sin [(π/4 rad/cm) x]sin[(30π rad/s)t]. Find the frequency of the incident and reflected traveling waves that make up this standing wave.
Two sinusoidal waves traveling in opposite directions along a string interfere and produce a standing wave pattern. The pattern is described by the equation y(x,t) = 3 sin(π x)sin(50π t) where x and y are in cm and t is in seconds. What is the wavelength of each of the two traveling waves?
A nylon guitar string vibrates according to the equation y = 0.2 sin(2.28 x)sin(40π t) where x and y are in cm and t in seconds. What is the amplitude A of the two transversal waves that form this standing wave pattern?
A second harmonic is generated in an elastic cord of length l stretched between two clamps. The vertical displacement (y) of a cord element as a function of the horizontal position x and time t is given by the equation . Make a sketch of the standing-wave pattern.
A physics student plucks a taut 1-meter string fixed at both ends and observes the oscillations. The student measured its mass as 4 g and length as 1 m. The fundamental frequency and amplitude are measured using a high-speed camera coupled to an image processor. The fundamental frequency produced by the oscillating string is 80 Hz, and the amplitude at an antinode is 6 cm. Determine the speed of the waves in the string.
A 0.8 m string with a mass of 1.6 g is attached to a tuning peg on one end and a wooden board on the other. The peg is turned clockwise to obtain an 80-N tension in the string. Calculate the frequency of the fundamental mode of oscillation.
A copper cable is tied between two trees. The horizontal distance between the two trees is 3 m. The transverse waves travel at a speed of 80 m/s along the taut cable. Calculate the i) wavelength and ii) frequency of the third overtone.
A violin's nylon string of length 0.51 m is fixed at both ends. A transverse wave on this string travels at a speed of 600 m/s. Determine i) the wavelength and ii) the frequency of the third harmonic.
The speed of transverse waves in a stretched guitar string is 417 m/s. Determine the first harmonic i) wavelength and ii) frequency if the string length is 75 cm.
Aiming to determine the radius of a 2.5 kg metal ball by investigating the properties of standing waves, a scientist hangs the ball vertically at one end of a string that passes over a light, frictionless pulley. The string's second end is attached to a rigid support, as shown in the figure. The horizontal section of the string vibrates in its second harmonic when the ball is hanging in the air. While it vibrates in its fourth harmonic, the ball is completely submerged in a liquid of density 1.1 g/cm3. The string oscillation frequency is the same before and after the ball is completely submerged in the liquid. Determine the radius of the ball.