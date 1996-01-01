A metal sheet with a mass of 3.0 kg is being pushed over the floor of a factory (Fig. 1). The floor offers a steady resistance to motion, known as kinetic friction, with a coefficient of 0.35. At the beginning, the sheet is at the position marked as x = 0.0 and it's moving at a speed of 2.0 m/s. The force used to push the sheet is angled 15° below the horizontal, and this force grows stronger the farther the sheet moves, which is illustrated in Fig. 2. Draw a line on the graph showing the magnitude of the friction force versus distance x.