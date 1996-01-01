- 0. Math Review(0)
- 1. Intro to Physics Units(0)
- 2. 1D Motion / Kinematics(0)
- Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement(0)
- Average Velocity(0)
- Intro to Acceleration(0)
- Position-Time Graphs & Velocity(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs(0)
- Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration(0)
- Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs(0)
- Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs(0)
- Kinematics Equations(0)
- Vertical Motion and Free Fall(0)
- Catch/Overtake Problems(0)
- 3. Vectors(0)
- Review of Vectors vs. Scalars(0)
- Introduction to Vectors(0)
- Adding Vectors Graphically(0)
- Vector Composition & Decomposition(0)
- Adding Vectors by Components(0)
- Trig Review(0)
- Unit Vectors(0)
- Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)(0)
- Calculating Dot Product Using Components(0)
- Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)(0)
- Calculating Cross Product Using Components(0)
- 4. 2D Kinematics(0)
- 5. Projectile Motion(0)
- 6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)(0)
- 7. Friction, Inclines, Systems(0)
- 8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation(0)
- Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Centripetal Forces(0)
- Vertical Centripetal Forces(0)
- Flat Curves(0)
- Banked Curves(0)
- Newton's Law of Gravity(0)
- Gravitational Forces in 2D(0)
- Acceleration Due to Gravity(0)
- Satellite Motion: Intro(0)
- Satellite Motion: Speed & Period(0)
- Geosynchronous Orbits(0)
- Overview of Kepler's Laws(0)
- Kepler's First Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy for Systems of Masses(0)
- Escape Velocity(0)
- Energy of Circular Orbits(0)
- Energy of Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Black Holes(0)
- Gravitational Force Inside the Earth(0)
- Mass Distribution with Calculus(0)
- 9. Work & Energy(0)
- 10. Conservation of Energy(0)
- Intro to Energy Types(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Energy(0)
- Energy with Non-Conservative Forces(0)
- Springs & Elastic Potential Energy(0)
- Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy(0)
- Motion Along Curved Paths(0)
- Rollercoaster Problems(0)
- Pendulum Problems(0)
- Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)(0)
- Force & Potential Energy(0)
- 11. Momentum & Impulse(0)
- Intro to Momentum(0)
- Intro to Impulse(0)
- Impulse with Variable Forces(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Momentum(0)
- Push-Away Problems(0)
- Types of Collisions(0)
- Completely Inelastic Collisions(0)
- Adding Mass to a Moving System(0)
- Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)(0)
- Ballistic Pendulum(0)
- Collisions with Springs(0)
- Elastic Collisions(0)
- How to Identify the Type of Collision(0)
- Intro to Center of Mass(0)
- 12. Rotational Kinematics(0)
- 13. Rotational Inertia & Energy(0)
- More Conservation of Energy Problems(0)
- Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion(0)
- Parallel Axis Theorem(0)
- Intro to Moment of Inertia(0)
- Moment of Inertia via Integration(0)
- Moment of Inertia of Systems(0)
- Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution(0)
- Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy(0)
- Energy of Rolling Motion(0)
- Types of Motion & Energy(0)
- Conservation of Energy with Rotation(0)
- Torque with Kinematic Equations(0)
- Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions(0)
- Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion(0)
- 14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics(0)
- 15. Rotational Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Angular Momentum(0)
- Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool(0)
- Conservation of Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law(0)
- Intro to Angular Collisions(0)
- Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc(0)
- Spinning on String of Variable Length(0)
- Angular Collisions with Linear Motion(0)
- Intro to Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum of a Point Mass(0)
- Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion(0)
- 17. Periodic Motion(0)
- 18. Waves & Sound(0)
- Intro to Waves(0)
- Velocity of Transverse Waves(0)
- Velocity of Longitudinal Waves(0)
- Wave Functions(0)
- Phase Constant(0)
- Average Power of Waves on Strings(0)
- Wave Intensity(0)
- Sound Intensity(0)
- Wave Interference(0)
- Superposition of Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Waves(0)
- Standing Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Sound Waves(0)
- Beats(0)
- The Doppler Effect(0)
- 19. Fluid Mechanics(0)
- 20. Heat and Temperature(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Linear Thermal Expansion(0)
- Volume Thermal Expansion(0)
- Moles and Avogadro's Number(0)
- Specific Heat & Temperature Changes(0)
- Latent Heat & Phase Changes(0)
- Intro to Calorimetry(0)
- Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes(0)
- Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes(0)
- Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points(0)
- Heat Transfer(0)
- 21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases(0)
- 22. The First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law(0)
- 25. Electric Potential(0)
- 26. Capacitors & Dielectrics(0)
- 27. Resistors & DC Circuits(0)
- 28. Magnetic Fields and Forces(0)
- 29. Sources of Magnetic Field(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Loops andSolenoids(0)
- Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids(0)
- Biot-Savart Law (Calculus)(0)
- Ampere's Law (Calculus)(0)
- 30. Induction and Inductance(0)
- 31. Alternating Current(0)
- Alternating Voltages and Currents(0)
- RMS Current and Voltage(0)
- Phasors(0)
- Resistors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Resistors(0)
- Capacitors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Capacitors(0)
- Inductors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Inductors(0)
- Impedance in AC Circuits(0)
- Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Resonance in Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Power in AC Circuits(0)
- 32. Electromagnetic Waves(0)
- 33. Geometric Optics(0)
- 34. Wave Optics(0)
- 35. Special Relativity(0)
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem: Videos & Practice Problems
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem Practice Problems
A labourer is pushing a 3.2 kg box on level ground with a force given by Fx = (18 - 3x) N, where x is in 'm'. Determine the speed of the box when it is pushed to a distance of 5.0 m if the box is initially at rest. Consider that μk between the box and the ground is 0.23.
An 86 g ball is catapulted from a slingshot. During its release, the slingshot's elastic band exerts an average force of 106 N on the ball over a distance of 0.76 m. Determine the ball's exit speed.
A 65.5-kg mountaineer begins at an altitude of 1140 m and ascends to a summit of 2650 m above sea level. Can the actual work done by the mountaineer exceed the minimum work required based on the change in gravitational potential energy?
A 65.5-kg climber begins at an altitude of 1140 m and ascends to a summit of 2650 m above sea level. Calculate the least amount of work required by the climber.
Consider a situation in which a scooter travels at a speed of 'v' m/s with a stopping distance of 'd' m. Determine the scooter's revised minimum stopping distance when its velocity is raised to '3v' m/s.
A 78 kg anvil at rest, was dropped from a height of 210 m above the ground. After crashing into the ground, it got buried 1.2 m into the soil. Given that the terminal velocity of the anvil was 52 m/s, calculate how much work the soil did on it to bring it to rest again.
A bungee jumper with mass m falls from a platform that is at height L above a bridge. This setup results in a total fall distance of 2L meters before the bungee cord, which has an unstretched length of L and a spring constant k, starts to stretch. The cord is designed to ensure the jumper's safety by decelerating the fall. Determine the maximum extension y of the bungee cord using the jumper's mass m, the spring constant k, and the initial length of the cord L .
A thrill-seeker plans to perform a safe jump off a 30.0-meter-high platform using an elastic rope. The individual has a mass of 70.0 kg and the jump involves a free fall of 60.0 meters in total before the elastic rope, which has an unstretched length of 30.0 meters, begins to stretch to arrest the fall. The rope, with a spring constant of 50.0 N/m, is carefully selected to ensure the jumper is safely brought to a stop without touching the ground. Calculate the maximum extension of the rope during the jump to ensure the safety of the thrill-seeker.
A group of students experimented on objects falling from rest. They dropped a bowling ball of mass 5.2 kg from 110 m above the ground into the sand. After reaching the ground, the bowling ball sank 0.59 m deep into the sand before stopping. If the terminal velocity of the bowling ball was 32 m/s, calculate the average force the sand exerted on it that eventually made it stop.
How much work is needed to move a supply module with mass m from an orbit of radius 2RE to the International Space Station's orbit at 4RE, where RE is Earth's radius?
A student threw a 65-g metal ball horizontally into a soft lump of clay at a velocity of 32 m/s. After traveling a distance of 17 cm into the lump of clay, the ball stopped. Applying the work-energy principle, calculate the average force exerted by the clay onto the metal ball.
Investigators found that a truck's skid mark extended 79 m at the site of a collision on a flat highway. The weather was rainy, and the coefficient of friction was 0.31. Estimate the truck's speed at the moment the brakes were fully applied.
Given that a van leaves a skid mark of 79 m on a flat street in rainy conditions with a friction coefficient of 0.31, why does the mass of the van not influence the skid mark distance?
Given that a bus leaves a skid mark of 79 m on a flat street in rainy conditions with a friction coefficient of 0.31, what issue arises with a bus that skids?
A robot measuring 1.50 m in height raises a 2.50 kg box from ground level to a height of 2.50 m above the ground. Examine how the work done by the robot is related to the potential energies of the box relative to the ground and relative to the top of the robot's head.
An engineer is designing an air-powered cannon to shoot tennis balls. He wants it to shoot the tennis balls at a speed of 32 m/s. Given that the length of the cannon barrel should be 62 cm and the mass of a tennis ball is 58 g, using the work-energy principle, calculate the constant force F that the air pressure should apply on a tennis ball over the length of the barrel.
A 632 kg satellite, at a height of 325 km above the surface, moves at 85.6 m/s vertically down towards Mars. After some time, it hits the surface and rests after penetrating 5.65 m beneath the surface. Ignoring air resistance, calculate the work done by the Martian soil that made the satellite stop.
[Hint: The radius of Mars is 3390 km. The mass of Mars is 6.39 x 1023 kg. And the gravitational acceleration on Mars is 3.72 m/s2.]
A meteor with a mass of 2.0×104 kg is approaching Earth. It is currently 1.5×106 m away and moving directly towards the Earth with a velocity of 200 m/s. If no external forces act upon it, what will be its speed upon impact with the Earth's surface?
Hint: gravitational constant G = 6.67×10-11 Nm2/kg2
mass of earth ME = 5.98×1024 kg
radius of earth rE = 6.38×106 m
Seismic isolators, used in earthquake-prone areas, consist of springs supporting a heavy base to dampen ground vibrations. Picture an isolator with a spring (mass MS, natural length L) and a heavy base (mass m) designed for horizontal, frictionless movement. The spring's design ensures that the movement speed at each point is proportional to its distance from the fixed end during seismic activities. Determine the expression for the kinetic energy (KE) of this system when the base moves at speed v.
A small ball of mass 2.3 kg was initially moving with a velocity v̄0 = (11.0 î + 31.0 ĵ) m/s. Afterward, a force F̄ acted on it for 3.0 s. As a result, its final velocity became v̄f = (20.0 î + 35.0 ĵ) m/s. Calculate the work done on the ball by the force F̄.
A metal sheet with a mass of 3.0 kg is being pushed over the floor of a factory (Fig. 1). The floor offers a steady resistance to motion, known as kinetic friction, with a coefficient of 0.35. At the beginning, the sheet is at the position marked as x = 0.0 and it's moving at a speed of 2.0 m/s. The force used to push the sheet is angled 15° below the horizontal, and this force grows stronger the farther the sheet moves, which is illustrated in Fig. 2. Draw a line on the graph showing the magnitude of the friction force versus distance x.