32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
Multiple Choice
What is the magnetic field amplitude of an electromagnetic wave that has electric field amplitude ?
147
Multiple Choice
A lightbulb emits light uniformly in all directions. What is the electric field amplitude away from the lightbulb?
75
Multiple Choice
Alice observes an electric field, , and a magnetic field . Bob is cruising by, with velocity , in Alice's reference frame. What electric field does Bob observe?
134
Multiple Choice
You measure the electric field of an electromagnetic wave at a particular moment and find it points in the +z direction. The magnetic field points in the +y direction. In which direction is this wave traveling?
4
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
You measure the magnetic field strength of a traveling electromagnetic wave to be 8.0×10−7T , oriented along the +x direction. If this EM wave moves in the +y direction, what is the magnitude and direction of the wave's electric field at that same exact spot?
9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The magnetic field B at all points within the colored circle shown in Fig. E29.15 has an initial magnitude of 0.750 T. (The circle could represent approximately the space inside a long, thin solenoid.) The magnetic field is directed into the plane of the diagram and is decreasing at the rate of -0.0350 T/s. (c) What is the current in the ring if its resistance is 4.00 Ω?
85
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The magnetic field within a long, straight solenoid with a circular cross section and radius R is increasing at a rate of dB/dt. (a) What is the rate of change of flux through a circle with radius r_1 inside the solenoid, normal to the axis of the solenoid, and with center on the solenoid axis? (b) Find the magnitude of the induced electric field inside the solenoid, at a distance r_1 from its axis. Show the direction of this field in a diagram. (c) What is the magnitude of the induced electric field outside the solenoid, at a distance r_2 from the axis?
119
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
FIGURE P30.47 shows a 1.0-cm-diameter loop with R=0.50 Ω inside a 2.0-cm-diameter solenoid. The solenoid is 8.0 cm long, has 120 turns, and carries the current shown in the graph. A positive current is cw when seen from the left. Determine the current in the loop at t=0.010 s.
2
Textbook Question
CALC An electric generator has an 18-cm-diameter, 120-turn coil that rotates at 60 Hz in a uniform magnetic field that is perpendicular to the rotation axis. What magnetic field strength is needed to generate a peak voltage of 170 V?
2
Textbook Question
CALC The rectangular loop in FIGURE CP30.81 has 0.020 Ω resistance. What is the induced current in the loop at this instant?
5
Textbook Question
A 2.0 cm×2.0 cm square loop of wire with resistance 0.010 Ω has one edge parallel to a long straight wire. The near edge of the loop is 1.0 cm from the wire. The current in the wire is increasing at the rate of 100 A/s. What is the current in the loop?
2
Textbook Question
One way to measure the strength of a magnetic field is with a flip coil. Suppose a 200-turn, 4.0-cm-diameter coil with a resistance of 2.0 Ω is connected to a ballistic galvanometer, a device that measures the total charge passing through. The coil is held perpendicular to the field, then quickly flipped 180° so that the opposite side is facing the magnetic field. Afterward, the galvanometer reads 7.5 μC. What is the field strength? Hint: Use I=dq/dt to relate the net change of flux to the amount of charge that flows through the galvanometer.
2
Textbook Question
FIGURE EX31.23 shows a horizontally polarized radio wave of frequency 1.0×10^6 Hz traveling into the figure. The maximum electric field strength is 1000 V/m. What are a. The maximum magnetic field strength?
2
Textbook Question
At one instant, the electric and magnetic fields at one point of an electromagnetic wave are E =(200 î+300 ĵ−50 kˆ) V/m and B =B₀(7.3 î−7.3 ĵ+a kˆ) μT. a. What are the values of a and B₀?
2
Textbook Question
It has been proposed that small spacecraft could reach other planets in a fairly short time—days instead of many months—if they unfurl a reflective sail and are accelerated by a powerful laser beam generated by an earth-orbiting laser. a. What speed would a spacecraft need to reach Mars in 8.0 days when Mars is closest to earth?
2
Textbook Question
At one instant, the electric and magnetic fields at one point of an electromagnetic wave are E =(200 î+300 ĵ−50 kˆ) V/m and B =B₀(7.3 î−7.3 ĵ+a kˆ) μT. b. What is the Poynting vector at this time and position?
3
Textbook Question
b. What is the total energy density in an electromagnetic wave of intensity 1000 W/m^2?
2
Textbook Question
When the Voyager 2 spacecraft passed Neptune in 1989, it was 4.5×10^9 km from the earth. Its radio transmitter, with which it sent back data and s, broadcast with a mere 21 W of power. Assuming that the transmitter broadcast equally in all directions, a. What signal intensity was received on the earth?
2
Textbook Question
Consider current I passing through a resistor of radius r, length L, and resistance R. b. Determine the strength and direction of the Poynting vector at the surface of the resistor.
2
Textbook Question
Consider current I passing through a resistor of radius r, length L, and resistance R. c. Show that the flux of the Poynting vector (i.e., the integral of S *dA) over the surface of the resistor is I^2R. Then give an interpretation of this result.
4
Textbook Question
A radio receiver can detect signals with electric field amplitudes as small as 300 μV/m. What is the intensity of the smallest detectable signal?
2
Textbook Question
A microwave beam with a wavelength of 1.5 cm has an intensity of 25 W/m^2. What is the magnetic field amplitude?
8
Textbook Question
The magnetic field of an electromagnetic wave in a vacuum is Bz=(3.00 μT) sin[(1.00×10^7)x−ωt], where x is in m and t is in s. What are the wave's (a) wavelength,
3
