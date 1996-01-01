Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
A wooden cube, 1 m on all sides and having density 800 kg/m3 , is held under water in a large container by a string, as shown below. The top of the cube is exactly 2 m below the water line. Calculate the difference between the force applied by water to the top and to the bottom faces of the cube (Hint:calculate the two forces, then subtract. Use g=10 m/s2.)
A classic manometer (as shown below) has one of its ends open, and a 2 atm gas on the other. When mercury (13,600 kg/m3 ) is added to the manometer, you measure the top of the mercury column on the left to be 40 cm higher than the mercury column on the right. Calculate the atmospheric pressure that the manometer is exposed to, in units of atm. (Use g=9.8 m/s2.)
You want to build a large storage container, with outer walls and an open top, as shown, so that you can load things into it, while it floats on fresh water, without any water getting inside. If the bottom face of the container measures 3.0 m by 8.0 m, how high should the side walls be, such that the combined mass of container and inside load is 100,000 kg?