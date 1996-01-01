A classic manometer (as shown below) has one of its ends open, and a 2 atm gas on the other. When mercury (13,600 kg/m3 ) is added to the manometer, you measure the top of the mercury column on the left to be 40 cm higher than the mercury column on the right. Calculate the atmospheric pressure that the manometer is exposed to, in units of atm. (Use g=9.8 m/s2.)