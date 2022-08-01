Types of Enzymes

So in our last lesson video, we said that there are six major classes of enzymes, and the pneumonic that helps us memorize those six major classes of enzymes is just over the pill, where each of these letters represents the first letter of one of the major classes of enzymes. And so in this video we're going to focus on our first major class of enzyme, which is the oh, and our pneumonic, which stands for Occid Oh, reductase is, and so Occid a reductase is our enzymes that pretty much do exactly what they sound like. They dio and that is they catalyzed oxidation reduction reactions or redox reactions for short. And they do that by transferring electrons between molecules during a reaction. And so recall from your previous chemistry courses that substances that lose electrons during a reaction are oxidized, whereas substances that gain electrons during a reaction are reduced because they're gaining negatively charged electrons, and so their overall charge is being reduced. And so notice down below. In our example, we have a little pneumonic to help you guys memorize oxidation reduction reactions and that no, Monica's just Leo the Lion goes Ger, which I'm sure you guys have probably heard before and your previous chemistry courses. And so the Leo here just stands for lose. Electrons is oxidation, whereas the ger here stands for gain, electrons is reduction. And so down below, we have a little image of a lion that has a name tag that says Hello. My name is Leo, and he's shouting ger. And so hopefully by memorizing Leo, the lion goes ger. Then you guys will be able to understand all of your oxidation reduction reactions. Now it's also important to note that electrons can actually typically be transferred via hydrogen and or oxygen atoms. And so whenever you see that hydrogen or oxygen atoms are being transferred between different molecules in a reaction, that's a good indication that that could be an oxidation reduction reaction. And so what I also want you guys to note is that a classic example of an oxygen reductase is the enzyme lactate di hydrogen is or L. D. H, which is an enzyme that is incredibly important for anaerobic respiration, and we'll be able to talk a lot more about this enzyme much later in our course. But for now, again, I just want you guys to know that lactate the hydrogen ease, or ldh, is an example of a knocks it over duck taste and so down below. What we have is the chemical reaction that lactate di hydrogen is catalyze is, and it catalyze is the conversion of l lactate and N A D plus into Piru bit n a. D H and an asset and so up above. We have a question that's asking which molecule is oxidized and which molecule is reduced well, thankfully, we have our pneumonic here, Leo the lion goes gerb and taking a closer look at this reaction, noticed that the n a d plus here as it goes from left to right, it becomes an n a D H. And the positive charge is missing, which means that its overall charge has been reduced and must have gained electrons in the process of being reduced. And so essentially, what we can say is from the left here to the right and a d H must have been reduced and it must have gained electrons, and a D plus must have gained electrons. And of course, if it's gaining electrons, that must. That means that it must have gained the electrons from the Onley. Other substrate here l lactate, Which means that l lactate must have been oxidized or it must have lost electrons. And so, essentially, what we can say is that l act as it goes from left to right and breaks up into pie roof and this high, uh, acid right here. It must have been oxidized. And so we can say that the L lactate here is the molecule that is oxidized and the n a d plus here is the molecule that is reduced in this reaction from left to right. And so, essentially, there are some clues in here that can help us determine that this is an oxidation reduction reaction. One of the clues is that the n a D plus here is gaining a hydrogen over here. And we said previously that hydrogen transfers between molecules is a sign that electrons are being transferred and that it's a sign that it is an oxidation reduction reaction. And so because any d plus is gaining this hydrogen here, it's actually gaining the hot the electrons that are associated with that hydrogen because there is a hydride shift that's present, which might sound familiar to you guys from your previous organic chemistry courses. But if not, that's OK. Essentially, what we're saying is that hydrogen atoms can be associated with electrons. And when this extra hydrogen here that's in the back of a lactate, essentially it gets transferred over to the N A D plus, and the electrons that are holding it together are also transferred along with it. So the N A T plus not only gains the hydrogen, it also gains the electrons that were associated with that hydrogen. And that's why it's gaining the electrons and becoming reduced here. And so in the process, noticed that the L Lactate, on the other hand, is going to be losing this set of electrons. And because it's losing the electrons, it's getting oxidized. Now notice that the L lactate, if you compare its overall charge to the overall charge of the pyre of it, that they're exactly the same. And that's not what we would expect if a molecule is losing electrons, if it's losing negatively charged electrons, its overall charge should be getting more positive. But we don't really see that reflected when we compare the pyre of it to the l A tape, but we have to realize that the l lactate here is actually being broken up into not just piru bit. It's also being broken up into this acid over here. And really, the positive charge that we feel like should be on the pyre of it is being reflected by this acid here. And so another thing that you could have realized is that noticed that the pyre of it here actually has mawr bonds to the oxygen atom. And so over here there are only three bonds, two oxygen atoms. Whereas over here, in the pyre of its structure, there are four bonds and the more bonds that you have to the oxygen atom, the more likely you're going to be oxidized mawr, oxygen, mawr, oxidation. And so, essentially, this concludes our lesson on Oxydol Reductase is and will be able to get some practice in our next video. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts