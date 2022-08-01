Types of Enzymes

So now that we've covered our first major class of enzyme, the Oxydol reductase is we can move on to our second major class of enzyme, which in our demonic over the hill is the tea. And of course, the T stands for transfer races and transfer aces are enzymes that pretty much do exactly what they sound like they do, and that is, they catalyze the transfer of functional groups between molecules. And so it turns out there are actually many different types of trance races, and that's because there are many different types of functional groups. And so an example of a transfer race is an amino transfer race, which, of course, transfers amino groups between molecules. And so a very specific amino transferees is the enzyme allen in Trans Am anus, which is very important for the metabolism of a very specific amino acid. Alan, I mean. And so Alan, in Trans Am, unease converts El Al Inning into Piru bait, and in the process, what it does is it transfers. The amino group from El Al Inning over to Alfa Keto glued a rate, and it also transfers the Carbonnel Group on Alfa Keto, glittery over toe El al Ani, and in the process, it converts El Al Inning into Piru bait, and it converts Alfa Keto, glittery into l glutamate. And so moving forward, we're gonna talk about a lot of different types of trance phrases. But for now, all I want you guys to be able to do is recognize that an enzyme that catalyze is the transfer of functional groups is likely to be a transfer raise. And so we'll be able to get a little bit of practice and our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

