Types of Enzymes

All right, So now we're moving on to our fifth major class of enzyme, which in our pneumonic over the hill is the first L, which, of course, stands for live faces and lie. Aces are enzymes that either form or break bonds, and they do that with out redox reactions or the addition of water. And so the way that lies is former break bonds is, via addition elimination reactions, which should sound familiar to you guys from your previous organic chemistry courses. And so one thing to note that will help you recognize reactions that air catalyzed by Lioce is is to know that lioce is typically either create or remove double bonds or rings in the process. And so a classic example of Elias is the enzyme Piru vit d car box Elise, which catalyze is the conversion of pyro of it into a CDO alga hide and carbon dioxide. And so one thing to note here is that there is a bond being broken. So this bond right here is being broken, and in the process, this molecule right here, this portion of the molecule is being released as a carbon dioxide molecule. And what I want you guys to notice is on the left hand side of our equation. Over here, there are a total of two double bonds, but on the right hand side of our equation, notice that there are a total of three double bonds, which means that a double bond has been created in the process. And that is a good hint that this reaction is catalyzed by a lioce. Now, another thing that I want you guys to notice is that the reaction here is balanced. So if we count the total number and types of Adams on the left hand side of the equation, it will equal the total number and types of Adams on the right hand side of the equation. And so we know that water is not being added. Toe break this bond right here because if water were being added, then we would expect there to be an additional oxygen atom. But on the left, we have a total of three oxygen atoms, and on the right, we still have a total of three oxygen atoms. So no water molecule was added to break this bomb. And another thing that you'll notice is that, um really. We're adding this hydrogen into this molecule over here, And then again, we're releasing this part of the molecule as a CEO to So there's no transfer of electrons from one molecule to another molecule. So this is not an oxidation reduction reaction. And so, of course, thes air. The signs of, uh, knowing that Peru, Dhi Qar, Boxley is a lice, and we'll be able to apply the concepts that we've learned here moving forward. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

