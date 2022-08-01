Types of Enzymes

So now that we've covered the first two major classes of enzymes, oxidative reductase is and transfer races, we can move on to our third major class of enzyme, which in our pneumonic over the hill is the H. And of course, we know the H stands for hydro lionesses or just hydra laces. And so hide rely asses are enzymes that catalyze hydraulics, ISS reactions. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that hydraulics reactions are just reactions that break bonds by adding water. And we can see that in the prefix hydro, which means water. And so it turns out there are many different types of hydro lie aces, including Pep. Today's is lit paces and nucleus is which, respectively, hydrolyzed proteins, lipids and new click acids. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that trips in is an example of a pep today's and so down below. In our example, we can see that we have a poly peptide chain that extends on both sides, and we're treating our poly peptide chain with trips and and recall from our previous lesson videos that trips and does it split in after a night's ward, so it cleaves after amino acids that have a license or an Arjun Ing as the our group. And you can see here that this pink bond here is the peptide bond that's being cleaved. And it's on Lee cleaved in the presence of water. And so over here on the right with the products, you can see that the water is incorporated into the amino group with two hydrogen and the car Boxley group with one oxygen, and that cleaves the bond and generates poly peptide fragments. And so moving forward in our course, we're gonna talk about a lot of different types of hydro laces, and we'll be able to get some practice with these concepts here in our next practice video, so I'll see you guys there.

