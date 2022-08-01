Types of Enzymes

and this video, we're going to talk about our sixth and final major class of enzyme, which in our pneumonic over the hill is the second l, which, of course, stands for like cases and like cases are enzymes that use energy such as a t. P in order to catalyze the legation or the CO Vaillant joining of two separate molecules together as one single molecule. And so a classic example of a lie gates is DNA lie gates, which is critical for DNA replication. Ah, process that will talk a lot more about later. In our course now down below. In our example, image noticed that we have to separate DNA molecules. We've got this DNA molecule over here on the left and this DNA molecule over here on the right and also notice that DNA like case is able to use energy such as a t. P. In order to catalyze the reaction between these appropriate functional groups on these different DNA molecules in order to co violently join these separate molecules together as one single molecule. And so in our next practice video, we'll be able to get some practice utilizing these concepts. Now, some of you may have realized that magnesium is also being utilized by DNA like gays. And that's because magnesium is a co factor for DNA like gays and that transitions us into our next lesson video, where we'll talk about co factors, so looking forward to seeing you guys there.

Hide transcripts