4. Biomolecules
Functional Groups
Multiple Choice
What is the name of the functional group shown in the figure?
a) Carbonyl.
b) Ketone.
c) Carboxyl.
d) Methyl.
e) Phosphate.
Multiple Choice
All of the following are examples of functional groups in biology except:
a) -CH3.
b) -COOH.
c) -H2O.
d) -NH2.
e) -OH.
Multiple Choice
Ethanol, propanol, and methanol are three simple alcohols. They can be grouped together because they __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following functional groups increases the solubility of organic compounds in water?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following examples best describes a unique functional property of the carboxyl group?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following functional groups is associated with a release of energy when removed from the carbon skeleton with water?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following groups is capable of hydrogen bonding with an oxygen atom on another functional group?
Textbook Question
What two functional groups are bound to the central carbon of every free amino acid monomer? a. an R-group and a hydroxyl group b. an N—H group and a ═(C═O) group c. an amino group and a hydroxyl group d. an amino group and a carboxyl group
Textbook Question
VISUAL SKILLS Which functional group is not present in this molecule? a. carboxyl b. sulfhydryl c. hydroxyl d. amino
Textbook Question
Of the following functional groups, which is/are polar, tending to make organic compounds hydrophilic? a.carbonyl b. amino c. hydroxyl d. all of the above
Showing 16 of 16 practice