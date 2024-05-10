18. Biotechnology
Dideoxy Sequencing
18. Biotechnology
Dideoxy Sequencing
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT required for the reactions in dideoxy sequencing?
479
views
2
rank
Multiple Choice
According to the gel below, which of the following is the correct sequence on the unknown DNA molecule?
538
views
Multiple Choice
Dideoxy sequencing is also known as chain termination sequencing because:
921
views
1
rank