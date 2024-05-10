16. Regulation of Expression
Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation
Multiple Choice
Protein degradation is one strategy to control gene expression and is considered ______.
Multiple Choice
Post-translational modifications of proteins can affect which of the following?
Multiple Choice
A hormone signal reaches a cell and causes the cell to produce a large quantity of Protein X. After some time, the hormone signal disappears and the cell no longer needs a large quantity of Protein X. How will the cell remove the excess protein?
