9. Photosynthesis
Electromagnetic Spectrum
9. Photosynthesis
Electromagnetic Spectrum
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The component of the electromagnetic spectrum that allows our eyes to visualize color is:
a) X-rays.
b) Gamma rays.
c) Ultraviolet light (UV).
d) Visible light.
e) Infrared light.
1553
views
13
rank
Multiple Choice
A photon is an example of _________ energy. Photons have ________ energy at short wavelengths and _________ energy at long wavelengths.
a) kinetic; high; low.
b) kinetic; low; high.
c) potential; high; low.
d) potential; low; high.
1626
views
22
rank