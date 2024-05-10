18. Biotechnology
The Steps of PCR
The Steps of PCR
The Steps of PCR
Multiple Choice
A molecular biologist has isolated a short segment of DNA that she wants to replicate in vitro. First she heats the DNA, which separates the two strands, and then she adds __________.
Multiple Choice
In the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique, a heating phase and a cooling phase alternate. An original sample of DNA would have to pass through how many total rounds of heating and cooling before a sample is increased eight times in quantity?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly lists the steps in order for one cycle of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR)?
Multiple Choice
PCR is known for its power of amplifying a target DNA sequence at a high speed. Each cycle can double the
number of DNA molecules (target sequence). Which of the following is CORRECT regarding PCR?
Multiple Choice
If you start with one double-stranded DNA molecule and you perform SIX cycles of PCR, how many double
stranded copies of the DNA will you have?
Textbook Question
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the components in the PCR reaction.
Textbook Question
If the sequence of DNA in Question 12 were amplified using 25 PCR cycles, then the amount of this DNA would be predicted to increase by -fold.
