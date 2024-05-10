16. Regulation of Expression
Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications
Transcriptional repression by methylation of DNA involves the methylation of which nucleotide?
Which of the following causes transcription to be increased for a specific gene?
In the "beads on a string" structure of unfolded chromatin, the "beads" are __________.
In some cases, DNA methylation and removal of acetyl groups from histones (i.e., deacetylation) combine to __________.
In eukaryotes, DNA packing seems to affect gene expression primarily by __________.
A scientist clones a regulatory gene that is involved in controlling the expression of other genes and discovers that the regulatory gene encodes an enzyme that acetylates histones. It is likely that this enzyme regulates gene expression by __________.
The expression of a gene located in a tightly coiled region of DNA can be promoted by __________.
