2. Chemistry
Ionic Bonding
2. Chemistry
Ionic Bonding
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
When atoms gain or lose electrons, they become negatively or positively charged. They are known as:
3026
views
24
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true of ALL atoms that are anions?
3412
views
29
rank
Multiple Choice
Cations and anions would be most frequently associated with which of the following:
2038
views
21
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following neutral atoms would be most likely to lose an electron and become a cation of +1?
2014
views
19
rank
2
comments
Multiple Choice
When the proton number and electron number are unequal, the atom or molecule __________.
916
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
Copper has an atomic number of 29 and a mass number of 64. What would result if an uncharged copper atom lost two electrons?
2614
views
Multiple Choice
The compound CaSO4 ionizes into a calcium ion and a sulfate ion (SO4). Calcium has two electrons in its outer shell. Upon ionization, what would you expect the charge on the sulfate ion to be?
1455
views
Showing 11 of 11 practice