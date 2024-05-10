31. Invertebrates
Porifera and Cnideria
31. Invertebrates
Porifera and Cnideria
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which of the following features is characteristic of the poriferan (sponge) body plan or life history?
361
views
Multiple Choice
Some cnidarians go through both a motile stage and a sessile (attached) stage during their life cycle. The attached stage is called a(n) __________.
424
views
Multiple Choice
The choanocyte of a sponge and the nematocyst of a cnidarian both function in __________.
638
views
Textbook Question
Which of these characteristics does not apply to cnidarians? a. are diploblastic b. possess a gastrovascular cavity with one opening c. undergo metamorphosis d. have a central nervous system
934
views
Textbook Question
Jon found an organism in a pond, and he thinks it's a freshwater sponge. His friend Liz thinks it looks more like an aquatic fungus. How can they decide whether it is an animal or a fungus? a. See if it can swim. b. Figure out whether it is autotrophic or heterotrophic. c. See if it is a eukaryote or a prokaryote. d. Look for cell walls under a microscope.
347
views
Showing 13 of 13 practice