Porifera and Cnideria

Jon found an organism in a pond, and he thinks it's a freshwater sponge. His friend Liz thinks it looks more like an aquatic fungus. How can they decide whether it is an animal or a fungus? a. See if it can swim. b. Figure out whether it is autotrophic or heterotrophic. c. See if it is a eukaryote or a prokaryote. d. Look for cell walls under a microscope.