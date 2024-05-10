28. Plants
Seedless Vascular Plants
28. Plants
Seedless Vascular Plants
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
In the life cycle of a fern, the multicellular male gametangium (the sex organ that produces sperm cells) is called a(n) __________.
362
views
Multiple Choice
In the life cycle of ferns, the multicellular female gametangium (the sex organ that contains an egg) is a(n) __________.
341
views
Multiple Choice
The "dots" on the underside of a fern frond are spore cases; therefore, what is true of the plant to which the frond belongs?
769
views
Showing 10 of 10 practice