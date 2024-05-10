18. Biotechnology
Southern Blotting
A southern blotting technique is used to detect a specific ______ sequence from a blood or tissue sample.
A _____ is a single-stranded DNA molecule used in hybridization reactions to detect the presence of a particular gene in an assortment of DNA fragments.
(Hybridization Reactions: reactions that combine two complementary single-stranded DNA molecules)
A geneticist wants to see if her patient has Gene X. The geneticist takes a blood sample from her patient and prepares a southern blot. How will the geneticist know if her patient possesses Gene X?
Place the following steps of Southern Blotting in the correct order.
a) ______: Filter paper is incubated with the labeled DNA probe which anneals to the ssDNA fragments.
b) ______: Analyze gel to determine the presence of the DNA sequence of interest.
c) ______: Separate DNA fragments by size using gel electrophoresis.
d) ______: Denature DNA by soaking gel in a basic solution.
e) ______: Fragment unknown DNA sample(s) using restriction enzymes.