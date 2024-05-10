Place the following steps of Southern Blotting in the correct order.

a) ______: Filter paper is incubated with the labeled DNA probe which anneals to the ssDNA fragments.

b) ______: Analyze gel to determine the presence of the DNA sequence of interest.

c) ______: Separate DNA fragments by size using gel electrophoresis.

d) ______: Denature DNA by soaking gel in a basic solution.

e) ______: Fragment unknown DNA sample(s) using restriction enzymes.