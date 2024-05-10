13. Mendelian Genetics
Genotype vs. Phenotype
If the two alleles for a particular gene are identical the gene pair is:
Multiple Choice
Mendel's pea plants can have yellow peas or green peas. Mendel found the yellow pea color allele to be dominant over the green pea color allele. What does this mean?
Multiple Choice
In a certain plant, the alleles A, B, and C are completely dominant to the alleles a, b, and c. A plant with the genotype AABbcc will have the same phenotype as a plant with the genotype __________.
Multiple Choice
Color in squash is controlled by epistatic interactions in which color is recessive to no color. At the first locus, white squash (W) is dominant to colored squash (w). At the second locus, yellow (Y) is dominant to green (y). What is the phenotype of a squash with the genotype wwYy?
Textbook Question
Complete this concept map to help you review some key concepts of genetics. a. b. c. d. e. f.
Textbook Question
Whether an allele is dominant or recessive depends on a. how common the allele is, relative to other alleles. b. whether it is inherited from the mother or the father. c. whether it or another allele determines the phenotype when both are present. d. whether or not it is linked to other genes.
