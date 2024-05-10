5. Cell Components
Cell Junctions
5. Cell Components
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are only in plant cells and not in animal cells?
Multiple Choice
Ions can travel directly from the cytoplasm of one animal cell to the cytoplasm of an adjacent cell through:
Multiple Choice
Dye injected into a plant cell might be able to enter an adjacent cell through __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements correctly describes a common characteristic of a plant cell wall and an animal cell extracellular matrix?
