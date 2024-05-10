31. Invertebrates
Echinoderms
Multiple Choice
What is one visible feature that makes it easy to identify sea cucumbers as echinoderms?
Textbook Question
Which of the following combinations of phylum and description is incorrect? a. Echinodermata—bilateral symmetry as a larva, coelomate b. Nematoda—roundworms, pseudocoelomate c. Platyhelminthes—flatworms, gastrovascular cavity, acoelomate d. Porifera—gastrovascular cavity, coelomate
