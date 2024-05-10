4. Biomolecules
Monomers & Polymers
4. Biomolecules
Monomers & Polymers
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements concerning dehydration reactions and hydrolysis is correct?
a) Dehydration reactions allow solutions to evaporate; hydrolysis reactions dissolve solutes.
b) Dehydration reactions and hydrolysis reactions assemble polymers from monomers.
c) Hydrolysis reactions create polymers from monomers; and dehydration reactions create monomers from polymers.
d) Dehydration reactions create polymers from monomers; hydrolysis reactions break down polymers.
Multiple Choice
_________ bonds are formed between monomers to form a polymer.
a) Ionic bonds.
b) Covalent bonds.
c) Hydrogen bonds.
d) Hydrophobic bonds.
e). Nuclear bonds.
Multiple Choice
In a hydrolysis reaction, __________, and in this process, water is __________.
Multiple Choice
The type of bond that forms to join monomers (such as sugars and amino acids) into polymers (such as starch and proteins) is a(n) __________ bond.
Textbook Question
What are the defining characteristics of a condensation reaction? a. Two monomers are covalently bonded together and a water molecule is produced. b. Two monomers are covalently bonded together and a water molecule is used up. c. A polymer is broken down into monomers and a water molecule is produced. d. A polymer is broken down into monomers and a water molecule is used up.
