14. DNA Synthesis
Telomeres
Multiple Choice
Which of the following effects might be caused by reduced or very little active telomerase activity?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following types of cells are affected most by telomere shortening?
Multiple Choice
Telomere shortening puts a limit on the number of times a cell can divide. Research has shown that telomerase can extend the life span human cells. How might adding telomerase affect cellular aging?
