11. Cell Division
Organization of DNA in the Cell
11. Cell Division
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A collection of DNA and associated proteins in a cell defines the term:
a) Sister Chromatids.
b) Centromere.
c) Chromatin.
d) Chromosome.
2308
views
25
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Choose the option that correctly lists the following genetic material in a dividing cell from smallest to largest.
1932
views
26
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
The complex of DNA and protein that makes up a eukaryotic chromosome is properly called __________.
1111
views
Multiple Choice
The region of a chromosome in which the two double strands of replicated DNA are held together is called __________.
793
views
Textbook Question
What is chromatin? a. the histone-containing protein core of the nucleosome b. the 30-nm fiber c. the complex of DNA and proteins found in the nucleus d. the histone and non-histone proteins in eukaryotic nuclei
834
views
Textbook Question
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates duplicated chromosomes.
814
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
The centromere is a region at which . a. sister chromatids are attached to each other; b. metaphase chromosomes align; c. the tips of chromosomes are found; d. the nucleus is located
889
views
Textbook Question
The following statements are about the control of chromatin condensation. Select True or False for each. T/F Reducing histone acetylase activity is likely to decrease gene transcription. T/F Mutations that reduce the number of positively charged amino acids on histones should promote open chromatin. T/F Chromatin remodeling complexes add chemical groups to histones. T/F Adding an inhibitor of DNA methylation is likely to reduce gene transcription.
566
views
Showing 13 of 13 practice