9. Photosynthesis
Review of Photosynthesis
Multiple Choice
All of these are similarities between the light reactions in photosynthesis and the electron transport chain/chemiosmosis in cellular respiration EXCEPT which of these answers?
Multiple Choice
A key difference between aerobic cellular respiration and the light reactions of photosynthesis is (are):
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements correctly describes the relationship between the light reactions and the Calvin cycle?
Multiple Choice
In photosynthesis, what is the fate of the oxygen atoms present in CO2? They end up __________.
Multiple Choice
During photosynthesis in chloroplasts, O2 is produced from __________ via a series of reactions associated with __________.
Multiple Choice
You have a large, healthy philodendron that you carelessly leave in total darkness while you are away on vacation. You are surprised to find that it is still alive when you return. What has the plant been using for an energy source while in the dark?
