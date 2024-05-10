14. DNA Synthesis
Discovering the Structure of DNA
Discovering the Structure of DNA
Multiple Choice
The scientist/s that was/were given credit for first determining the structure of DNA is/are:
Multiple Choice
The scientist/s that used x-ray diffraction to help reveal the structure of DNA is/are:
Multiple Choice
In the polymerization of DNA, a phosphodiester bond is formed between a phosphate group of the nucleotide being added and which of the following atoms or molecules of the last nucleotide in the DNA strand?
Multiple Choice
Within a double-stranded DNA molecule, adenine (A) forms hydrogen bonds with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) forms hydrogen bonds with guanine (G). What is the significance of the structural arrangement?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following techniques was most helpful to Watson and Crick in developing their model for the structure of DNA?
Multiple Choice
In DNA, the two purines are __________, and the two pyrimidines are __________.
Multiple Choice
The two antiparallel strands of nucleotides that form the DNA double helix are held together by __________.
Multiple Choice
The two strands of a DNA double helix are antiparallel. This means that __________.
