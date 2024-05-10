15. Gene Expression
Review of Transcription vs. Translation
Consider a DNA template strand of the following sequence: 5'-A C T G C C A G G A A T-3'.
A) What is the sequence of the corresponding DNA coding strand? Include directionality.
DNA Template Strand: 5'-A C T G C C A G G A A T-3'.
DNA Coding Strand:
B) What is the sequence of the corresponding mRNA strand? Include directionality.
mRNA Strand:
Consider a DNA coding strand with the following sequence: 3'-C T T C A T A G C T C G-5'.
Use the genetic code to determine the corresponding amino acid sequence of the translated protein.
DNA Coding Strand: 3'- C T T C A T A G C T C G -5'
mRNA Strand:
Protein Sequence:
Which of the following polypeptide chains are synthesized from the RNA sequence:
5' – AUGAUCCGAAGUGGCACAGCAUAA - 3'
1. translation
2. RNA processing
3. transcription
4. modification of protein