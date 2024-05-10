9. Photosynthesis
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy
A gelatinous matrix inside the chloroplast containing ribosomes, DNA and enzymes is the:
a) Granum.
b) Chlorophyll.
c) Thylakoid.
d) Stroma.
e) Mitochondria.
Multiple Choice
Which plant structure is responsible for a plant's gas exchange with the atmosphere?
a) Chloroplast.
b) Stomata.
c) Mesophyll.
d) Stroma.
