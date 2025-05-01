If the Kb of NH3 is 1.76 x 10-5, determine the acid dissociation constant of its conjugate acid.
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ka and Kb
Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

Which Bronsted-Lowry base has the greatest concentration of hydroxide ions?
- Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

Which Bronsted-Lowry acid has the weakest conjugate base?
Multiple Choice

The Ka value for a weak acid is _________ than the Ka value for a strong acid because the weak acid ionizes to a _________ extent than the strong acid.
Multiple Choice

Calculate the pH of a 0.500 M pyridine (C5H5N) solution. Kb value for pyridine is 1.7 × 10−9.
Multiple Choice

Determine the pH of 0.450 M HC7H5O2. The Ka for HC7H5O2 is 6.5 × 10−5.
Multiple Choice

What is the pH of a 0.250 M NH4Cl solution? Kb for NH3 = 1.8 × 10−5.
- Multiple Choice
Hypobromous acid (Ka = 2.8 × 10−9) and hydrocyanic acid (Ka = 4.9 × 10−10) are both weak acids. Determine if reactants or products are favored in the following reaction.
HBrO (aq) + CN− (aq) ⇌ BrO− (aq) + HCN (aq)
a) reactants b) products c) both directions are favored equally d) neither direction is favored
- Multiple Choice
Identify a Bronsted-Lowry acid with weakest conjugate base.
a) H3BO3 Ka = 5.4 × 10−10
b) HF Ka = 3.5 × 10−4
c) HNO2 Ka = 4.6 × 10−4
d) HClO Ka = 2.9 × 10−8
- Multiple Choice
Identify which of the compounds is the strongest species.
a) Iodic acid pKa = 0.80 b) Acetic acid pKb = 9.24 c) Formic acid pKa = 3.75 d) Ammonium pKb = 4.75
- Multiple Choice
Determine the pKa given the Kb of the following bases:
i) NH3 Kb = 1.76 × 10−5 ; NH4+ pKa = ____________
ii) C6H5NH2 Kb = 3.9 × 10−10 ; C6H5NH3+ pKa = ____________
Open Question

What is the 𝐾a reaction of hcn?
- Open Question
Open Question

What is Kb for the conjugate base of HCN (Ka = 4.9 × 10-10)?
- Open Question
- Open Question
Open Question

Given that Ka for HIO is 3.2×10−11 at 25 °C, what is the value of 𝐾b for IO− at 25 °C?